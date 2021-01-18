Is it just me, or does social media seem to be trending towards being antisocial media? As if there’s not enough unrest in the streets and in the news, now it’s got everybody hunkering down behind their keyboards and taking potshots at those with opinions other than their own. Something’s rotten, and it’s not just in Denmark, y’all.
Once upon a time, Facebook was a virtual fun place for folks from near and far to gather and share jokes, photos, news, and participate in conversations in the threads posted there. These days, some are hesitant to post something on their page or comment on another’s, for fear of being lambasted, labeled, and laid into. And I never thought I’d say this, but now I sometimes yearn for the good ol’ days at MySpace, the predecessor of Mark Zuckerberg’s cyber zoo/war zone. At least at MySpace people were friendly and postings were cordial. And you even got to have a song of your choice playing when folks visited your page. Tom was the host and everybody’s first friend there, and all was well with the cyber world.
Facebook isn’t all bad. I’ve reunited with old friends and relatives, have made friends with who used to be mere acquaintances from my past, have gotten to know complete strangers who are now my friends, and have been treated to lots of great jokes, photos, and memes. And let’s not forget about all those killer recipes we see all the time!
I’ve enjoyed being part of many Facebook groups, and have started quite a few that I’m the administer of, and it’s been entertaining and fun. But I think we all know the cause of all the division and descension. Politics.
I’ll bet that this country wouldn’t be so divided and inching towards the next civil war if not for social/antisocial media, don’t you? Of course, the biggest culprit is what passes for journalism these days. And when that bleeds over into online newsfeeds and conversation threads, the line in the sand gets drawn pretty quickly and people are so mad with each other that they start TYPING IN UPPER CASE to make it seem like they’re hollering at each other. Then the unfriending begins, as well as people deleting one another, and of course there’s all kinds of caustic debates going on in private messages. And suddenly, cyberspace isn’t the Shangri-la it once was. It ain’t even close to Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood now.
Nobody has gotten any more aggravated with the goings-on there as me, and yet somehow I’ve managed to not get thrown into Facebook jail, though the Powers That Be there have fired at least one warning shot over my bow. Three people unfriended me a week ago, and I have no idea who they were. I don’t lose sleep over that, but I still don’t like it. Enter: MeWe.
MeWe is pretty much the same as Facebook, except you have to start all over again, establishing friends who are also joining. Like Facebook, it’s free and has the same features, and might be a decent respite from all the Face-bickering. Plus, nobody will be holding political sway over your posts and opinions. Yes, I joined it and am slowly getting used to it. It’s like a generic version of Facebook, and the administrator is also named Mark, but he’s not a Zuckerberg. I was kinda hoping it was Tom from MySpace, one-upping Zuckerberg, but it wasn’t.
I’m not cancelling Facebook due to all the local history, groups, and conversational threads I’ve accumulated there. But I will be spending time on MeWe, where it’s nice and quiet. So far, so good, so if you feel so inclined, hop aboard and see for yourself. Like Motel 6, I’ll leave the light on for you.
