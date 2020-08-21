Just how Florida are you?
If you are a member of the Facebook family, surely you have seen one of those surveys shared by so many where they ask you to put an "x" by all the things you've done, the places you've been, what will and won't eat, and the like. Today I decided to put together a list of things that might help identify you as the endangered species known as the Native Floridian. For all others who have moved here from elsewhere, use it for a bucket list to experience the Sunshine State! How many have you done of the following:
Ate swamp cabbage
Know what a "Georgia Credit Card" is
Used a Georgia Credit Card
Took a Yankee snipe hunting
Been whipped with an Australian Pine switch
Remember Orlando before the Disney invasion
Seen a walking catfish
Smoked mullet in a retired refrigerator
Floated down the river on real inner tubes
Smoked rabbit tobacco
Know who Ross Allen was
Played Mumbletypeg
Made a fishing pole from bamboo
Drank from an Artesian well
Rode a piece of cardboard down Sand Mountain
Know where Sand Mountain was
Made a necklace from "Indian beads"
Buttered and ate some "cat heads"
Know when lovebug season is
Survived a cow manure fight
Took a bath in a No. 3 washtub
Know what part of the gator tastes better than the tail
Remember Six Gun Territory
Visited Spook Hill
Know who wrote "The Yearling"
Know what a yearling is
Been skinny-dipping in a creek
Know why some cows are heifers and some are not
Driven the Old Dixie Highway
Can tell a polecat from a civet cat
Know what a shoat is
Know at least one Bone Mizell story
Played "Chicken" and "Stretch" with a pocketknife
Used moss and wet sand to do the dishes
Made a whistle from a palmetto frond
Driven or walked over a cattle guard
Know what a Catlea guava is
Know what a soft-shelled cooter is
Know which Florida river flows north
Owned a clock made from a cypress knee
Ate a Satsuma orange
Know where Two Egg is
Don't feel too bad if you haven't experienced or accomplished this entire list. Instead, refer to it when you're bored and looking for something to do or learn. Or see it as a challenge from me - I double-dog dare ya!
