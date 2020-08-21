SWluketoon082620.jpg

Just how Florida are you?

Bucket list for Floridians and others

Satsumas, heifers, and cat heads

Some Florida refinement while you're in confinement

If you are a member of the Facebook family, surely you have seen one of those surveys shared by so many where they ask you to put an "x" by all the things you've done, the places you've been, what will and won't eat, and the like. Today I decided to put together a list of things that might help identify you as the endangered species known as the Native Floridian. For all others who have moved here from elsewhere, use it for a bucket list to experience the Sunshine State! How many have you done of the following:

Ate swamp cabbage

Know what a "Georgia Credit Card" is

Used a Georgia Credit Card

Took a Yankee snipe hunting

Been whipped with an Australian Pine switch

Remember Orlando before the Disney invasion

Seen a walking catfish

Smoked mullet in a retired refrigerator

Floated down the river on real inner tubes

Smoked rabbit tobacco

Know who Ross Allen was

Played Mumbletypeg

Made a fishing pole from bamboo

Drank from an Artesian well

Rode a piece of cardboard down Sand Mountain

Know where Sand Mountain was

Made a necklace from "Indian beads"

Buttered and ate some "cat heads"

Know when lovebug season is

Survived a cow manure fight

Took a bath in a No. 3 washtub

Know what part of the gator tastes better than the tail

Remember Six Gun Territory

Visited Spook Hill

Know who wrote "The Yearling"

Know what a yearling is

Been skinny-dipping in a creek

Know why some cows are heifers and some are not

Driven the Old Dixie Highway

Can tell a polecat from a civet cat

Know what a shoat is

Know at least one Bone Mizell story

Played "Chicken" and "Stretch" with a pocketknife

Used moss and wet sand to do the dishes

Made a whistle from a palmetto frond

Driven or walked over a cattle guard

Know what a Catlea guava is

Know what a soft-shelled cooter is

Know which Florida river flows north

Owned a clock made from a cypress knee

Ate a Satsuma orange

Know where Two Egg is

Don't feel too bad if you haven't experienced or accomplished this entire list. Instead, refer to it when you're bored and looking for something to do or learn. Or see it as a challenge from me - I double-dog dare ya!

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments