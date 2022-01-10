I thought about writing today about gas prices.
How when things are going good, like millions of gallons released from the federal reserve to flood the market, prices go down one cent, maybe two cents. But, for no reason, prices went up 30 cents overnight last week at a couple of locations I won’t name.
But that’s old news. Everyone knows oil companies do what they want.
What I want to talk about today is things I miss.
As we grow older — and all of us do, even though some have a good head start on others — things we were fond of, or got used to, have fallen by the wayside.
Do you remember when someone used to come to your car, pump the gas for you, check the oil and clean the windshield? I bet a lot of young people today can’t even believe that ever happened.
Here are some things I miss:
• Nickel candy bars. Yes, I know, everything costs more now. So why would I pick on candy bars? Maybe because the latest round of inflation has pushed their price close to $2 at some outlets. And, they don’t look any bigger than when they were a nickel or a quarter.
• Remember when some restaurants used to have mini-jukeboxes at your table? While you waited for your order you could call up a couple of your favorite songs.
• Soda in a bottle. We still have bottled soda from Mexico in some stores, and there are a few special brands you can find at grocery outlets (root beer seems to be especially available in a bottle) and Cracker Barrel. But it’s not everywhere and it sure can’t be found in machines like we used to have at every gas station.
• Do kids still have letter sweaters? Maybe they do, but I have not seen one for years. For the rare teen who might read this column, if you participated in sports (yes cheerleaders too) you were awarded a cloth letter designating your school’s name and you usually sewed it on a sweater that you proudly wore. I got my only letter in middle school. Seems by the time I got to high school my athletic skills had deteriorated.
• Brylcreem. Actually, you can still buy Brylcreem if you can find it. For those who don’t know, Brylcreem was a cream used to slick back a guy’s long hair (and make it shiny). It started as a British product and came to the U.S. just in time for the slicked-back hair guys had in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. Remember Kookie? I have no use for Brylcreem now. But I miss it anyway.
• Speaking of slicked-back hair, I miss Elvis. He was scheduled to put on a show in my hometown if he hadn’t died way before his time.
• Drive-in restaurants, with car hops. Yes, we do have Sonic. But otherwise it’s really rare to find a place you can pull in and have someone come to the car to take your order. I know these places do still exist, but mostly in small Midwestern towns I figure. Midway Drive-in in Huntington, West Virginia comes to mind. It’s been around about 70 years and specializes in hot dogs.
• And, I miss school dances. Of course I am no longer in school, but I regret by grandchildren won’t have that experience. When I was in junior high (it wasn’t middle school then) we had a dance every month and sometimes during lunch break. Normally the girls ended up on one side of the room and the guys on the other. I have a vague memory of a tough female gym teacher, who ruled over the dances, grabbing a guy by the ear and leading him over to a girl and demanding he ask her to dance. Of course everyone followed his lead. These dances were a great way to meet the opposite sex.
What do you miss? Send me an email and tell me. If I get enough feedback I will write a column based on your responses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.