Most everybody enjoys celebrating holidays that commemorate this or that, as it’s a time to be festive, have fun, honor something, hang out with family and friends, and maybe most important of all, enjoy some good food! I know that sometimes it seems like the stretch between holidays is too long, but I have good news for y’all. There’s something to celebrate each and every day.
That’s right. In addition to the many traditional holidays that are on the calendar, there are national days that celebrate just about anything you can think of, and each of those days has a number of things to honor. Google it if you like, and you’ll see what I mean. As an example of that, I thought I’d share with you what national day today, April 14, is.
You probably didn’t know that today is National Gardening Day. First of all, let me advise you not to confuse it with World Naked Gardening Day, so your neighbors won’t have you arrested, and then you’ll be blaming me. That’s May 1, if you must know, and I am not condoning it. But I will strongly suggest you avoid roses, cacti, and bougainvillea bushes. I’d like to celebrate today, but it takes all I have just to keep the grass alive, as I have no green thumb. I could probably even kill sand spurs.
This is also Reach High As You Can Day. I’m guessing that’s open to interpretation by all, and could entail a number of things. Goals come to mind, and they’re not a bad thing to set and achieve, as long as we don’t set the bar too high for ourselves. Another interpretation would be to reach a desirable age. I know April 14 is not everybody’s birthday, but think of it as one more day you’ve stayed alive, so you’ve reached the highest number of days you’ve lived so far. And tomorrow, you can break that number. I wish it pertained to height, but we’re stuck with whatever feet and inches we’re currently achieving. So I’ve reached as high as I’m going, in that regard. Alas.
Guess what? It’s also National Pecan Day! That means you should celebrate by eating pecan pie or anything else that incorporates this highly popular nut. Also, I see it as a time to come to terms with the actual pronunciation of the word itself. Is it “pih-kan,” “pee-can, or “pee-kahn?” Ask those around you, and even if they’re from where you’re from, you’re liable to get a variety of answers. Who is right and who is wrong? We may never know exactly what to call them, but I’m sure we all have a few names for that little nasty-tasting built-in barrier between the halves of each nut inside!
It’s National Dolphin Day, too. Hooray for Flipper, right? Who knows. Maybe it’s the other kind of dolphin that’s served in seafood restaurants. Or maybe it has to do with the Miami Dolphins football team’s perfect 1972 season that they’re still rubbing everybody else’s noses in about. Some coastal venues allow you to swim with the dolphins for a price. I like to kid people by telling them I once paid good money to swim with the dolphins and when I showed up, it was just me there, with Garo Yepremian in a speedo bathing suit. Bad image and bad joke, I know.
Can you believe there’s such a thing as National Ex-Spouse Day? I make up a lot of things when I write, but that ain’t one of them. How do you celebrate it? Well, according to Google, it’s a day to finally forgive them (if you haven’t already) and put it all behind you and move on. Easier said than done for many, I’m sure. I have no ex-spouse, so I don’t get to celebrate today. But if ex-girlfriends count, I’m good with that, but I can’t speak for them.
Finally, it’s National Look Up at the Sky Day. Use your own imagination for that, especially if you’re looking for shapes in the clouds. Too bad we’re too busy to do that anymore. Or look up at the stars tonight and realize that all your ancestors who came before you did the same thing and gazed in wonder at the very same stars. Feel connected to this vast universe in your own small way, and give thanks for the chance to be alive and to be a part of the lives of those you love.
I’ll leave you with this — take a wild guess at what April 15 is, besides Tax Day. It’s actually Take a Wild Guess Day, for real. Who knew a calendar could be so much fun?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.