Most of us recognize sunflowers for their height and massive flowers. Take that image of a sunflower, miniaturize it and turn it into a groundcover, and you have something special. One of the best groundcovers available in our area that I would recommend is the beach sunflower.
Groundcovers are always in demand as we attempt to cover certain landscape space with something other than turfgrass. Groundcovers reduce labor (mowing) and inputs such as fertilizer and supplemental water that some grass requires. Bottom-line, the beach sunflower is a premier groundcover able to fill in landscape areas with low-maintenance color and texture.
The beach (or dune) sunflower is a wonderful groundcover that offers both quick coverage and abundant flowering. Picture a carpet of perfect tiny sunflowers with 3-inch wide flower heads combined with 18-inch-tall, 4-to-8-foot-wide, green foliage. Well adapted to coastal full-sun areas, the perennial beach sunflower spreads by above-ground runners and seeds. Both salt-tolerant and drought-tolerant, over irrigation will cause this plant to suffer, so water infrequently. The beach sunflower propagates easily from seed or cuttings. In addition to planting in mass as a groundcover, use beach sunflowers so that they cascade down a wall. Space plants from three to four feet apart – they will grow together quickly.
You should get at least two good years of flowering and luxuriant foliage from your initial plantings. After that point you will notice that these sunflowers will decline and need to be replanted. Seedlings may have already begun to repopulate the open areas and taken care of the rejuvenation for you. Besides the classic yellow colored petals, there are varieties with shades of copper-red, pinkish, orange and purple-colored flower heads. Beach sunflowers will produce most of their flowering in the fall, winter and spring.
In addition to the attractive flowers, the blossoms are also very attractive to butterflies and other pollinators. And, as you would guess, the beach sunflower is a Florida-Friendly Landscaping approved plant.
Beyond what you can obtain as propagation material from neighbors or friends, the beach sunflower is often encountered for sale at local garden centers or at specialized native nurseries. This native is truly a treasured plant — both useful and attractive. For more information on all types of groundcovers, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.