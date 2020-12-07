As crazy and convoluted can often be, so many of us yet subscribe to it. To say it's addictive would be a gross understatement, and I believe most will agree with that notion. So that got me to thinking, and comparing it to many other aspects of our lives, such as:
Facebook is like a soapbox, where you can express your opinions, but do so at the risk of hearing the opinions of others.
Facebook is like "open mic" night at a comedy club, to share your wit and be bombarded with what others think about it. But at least they can't throw tomatoes at you.
Facebook is like a never ending photo album that you're subjected to. And so you your subject them to yours as well.
Facebook is like group therapy - I'll just leave it at that.
Facebook is like telephone party lines of yore - you never know who'll speak up or who's just quietly taking it all in.
Facebook is like a traffic accident - hard to look away from. In fact, some of it is popcorn worthy.
Facebook is like elementary school, with all the friending and unfriending going on.
Facebook is like a daily family reunion that sometimes includes those who you thought were twice-removed.
Facebook is like Big Brother. No explanation needed.
Facebook is like hosting an open house event or yard sale - you never know who'll wander in and what they'll think of your stuff.
Facebook is like having a front row seat on "The Jerry Springer Show" sometimes, with way too many drama mamas and catty daddies.
Facebook is like fishing. You throw out a comment and wait to see what it attracts. If there's no response, it's time to change the kind of bait you're using.
Facebook is like a pot luck supper. You pick and choose what appeals to you and scroll right past what turns your nose up.
Facebook is like driving through one of those poorly-run towns with speed traps and dirty cops - you never know when you'll wind up in jail for no apparent reason.
Facebook is like a thrift store. You enjoy going there to plunder what others are shedding themselves of, and you often leave some of yourself there as well.
Facebook is like a clothesline, often filled with dirty laundry flapping in the breeze because the owner refuses to clean it up before airing it out.
Facebook is like being put on speaker phone, not knowing who all will be privy to whatever your say.
Facebook is like Black Friday - you want to have first dibs on the good memes going around, and you'll trample anybody in your way in order to post it on your page.
Facebook is like an echo chamber. No matter how quietly you comment on something, you'll never know who all picks up on it.
Facebook is like a wrestling cage match on some threads - the battle continues until everybody else gets kicked to the curb in an argument that started out as nothing.
Facebook is like a Dagwood sandwich. There's something in it for everyone's liking, plus some stuff that snuck in to leave a bad taste in everybody's mouth.
Facebook is like a lost and found, except each of us are the items, and never know when someone will find us or lose us.
Facebook is like a physical exam. There'll always be lots of poking and prodding, and you're never sure about how much you're exposing.
And finally, Facebook is like dealing many voices in your head, except thankfully, you have the option of deleting them!
