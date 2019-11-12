Are you sick of looking at American flags flapping everywhere you look? Are you tired of hearing Lee Greenwood singing, “God Bless the USA” from every speaker you encounter on patriotic holidays? Are you bored when scrolling through countless Facebook postings promoting the U.S.A.?
If so, then you must also be sick of living in the greatest country in the world, tired of breathing free air and bored with exercising the freedoms that countless thousands cashed in their only life so that you could do so.
Veteran’s Day was this past Monday, and the commemoration centered around a lot of brave men and women, parades, and lots of flag waving. May Old Glory always wave on the winds of freedom and touch the hearts of those who love her.
Parties and speeches were a part of the holiday, and old soldiers rose to the occasion and stood tall and proud. We need to always honor them as best we can, for they have earned our respect and gratitude. Like the brave men and women yet overseas and those who may be deployed in the future, their call to duty cannot be ignored and will never go away until it is dealt with.
It is unfortunate that liberty and peace come with the price of bloodshed. How nice it would be if wars could be settled without such senseless loss and if we as Americans and citizens of the world could lay aside our differences instead of laying down our lives, and focus on peace on earth for all. I don’t ever see the day when swords will be beaten into plowshares and all of mankind sees eye to eye and heart to heart.
And so that means there will always be veterans of conflict, warriors willing to meet any challenge, and patriots who will forever keep the spirit of our founding fathers alive. And just as important, there needs to be a grateful nation to support, encourage, and remember those who rise to the challenge.
It is true that We the People come from many parts of the globe as a nation of immigrants, and that we celebrate our respective heritage accordingly. It is true that there will always be differences of beliefs, varieties of opinions, and numerous convictions about all facets of life. But it is also true that if we are to continue being the greatest nation on earth, we must not only find common ground, but build on it, too.
In all my years I’ve not seen so much political upheaval as we are in the midst of today. I am no naysayer or town crier of doom and gloom. I see a job that needs doing, — coming together as Americans of all backgrounds, creeds and heritages to show the world what We the People can do as one nation, indivisible.
It is my hope that ensuing generations of Americans will grow up knowing what it means when they see Old Glory or hear patriotic songs. America is so much more than a flag or a song. It’s the everyday life that we sometimes take for granted. It’s the freedom of expression we’ve always known. It’s thinking your own thoughts and making your stand in life wherever you choose. It’s the holidays you celebrate and the hot dog you enjoy with your kids at a baseball game. It’s the music that moves you and cultural diversity you celebrate. It’s friends and relatives and neighbors, and sitting around on the porch, just enjoying one another.
It’s a phone call or an e-mail from someone far away who you’d lost contact with. It’s educating yourself and making the most of your future and life. It’s a day at the beach, a walk in the park, a warm campfire on a winter’s night and it’s the smell of rain on a flower garden. It’s the laugh of a child and the look in the eyes of a grandparent who is excited because you came to visit them. It’s a hug, a handshake, a kiss and even a wink from someone who is glad that you are a part of their life.
It’s the freedom to go fly a kite or jump in a lake, even if no one has told you to do so. It’s singing hymns and worshiping without fear of persecution, and talking to God whenever and wherever you want to. And it’s every breath you take of clean, free air. These few things and so many, many more are what America is about.
So remember Veteran’s Day this week and when it comes back around next year. Attend a parade and stand and cheer when you see the old soldiers march by. Maybe you’ve never noticed them before, but they’ve been there all along.
Just like freedom.
