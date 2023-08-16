butterfly pea.jpg

A double butterfly pea flower.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RALPH MITCHELL

If you appreciate the color of a deep blue flower, look no further than that of the butterfly pea.

This easy-to-grow vine can make a great trellis or post covering with the deepest blue flowers you may have ever seen.


   

Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

