Can you believe we're already into this year's third month? In glancing back at the good, the bad and the ugly of 2020, we need to quickly look forward with some hope and a little optimism. At least we need to try.
Of course, there are always those of us who simply can't do the math when it's time to tally up where we've been and what we've done and what it all means. This may prompt us to ask that age-old question that has haunted paupers and kings from the dawn of time: What is the meaning of life?
You have to admit, it's an interesting question and it can have countless answers, all of which are correct, depending on one's beliefs, paranoias and points of views. Who knows? That may very well be the extra credit question on the final exam before passing beyond the blue.
It would be great if there were some all-knowing guru sitting on top of a mountain like in Johnny Hart's comic strip "B.C." that we could bring all our tormented inquiries to and he would dole out smarmy replies, just like in the newspaper. The advice may not be exactly what we wanted to hear, but at least it would remind us that life is too short to be taken very seriously.
There is way too much about life that I have no clue about. So much, in fact, that I simply accept it, rather than worrying about knowing it all by the time I take that final exam. I'm too busy trying to hang on to stuff that my mind is trying to forget to try learning more stuff that I'll have to remember.
I've never bothered to learn how we can see through glass. I know, it's made of finely ground sand, but why isn't sand clear? Understand, I'm grateful that we have glass. That's all that keeps my teeth from becoming a grill for bugs when I'm driving my truck down the road. I am also appreciative of sliding glass doors, except when they are so clean that my face bounces off them.
I don't understand how phones work. You talk in one end and it comes out the other. I know plumbing, and that works kind of like that, except plumbing is a one-way thing and isn't nearly as pleasant. My friend Bruce who retired from the phone company once told me the phone takes the sounds, converts them into numbers, transmits them through the line and then reassembles them into what was said so others can hear and understand it. Pretty slick, but that was land lines back in the day. But how does it do that now, when the air is filled with cellular messages pinging off towers or ricocheting off satellites, all over the place? Somehow, it captures voices, music and any other kind of background racket you can make, and my hat iss off to Alexander Graham Bell, who got all that started.
Other things cross my mind now and then. You know, like the old chicken or the egg question. I don't care, though. As long as I have chicken and eggs to eat, why should I? As to figuring out how much wood a woodchuck could chuck if he could chuck wood, that's another thing that I don't lose sleep over. I have no problem with woodchucks. But if one showed up on one of my camping trips and started chucking my wood, I'd take exception. And I might find out what barbequed woodchuck tastes like.
There are more than a couple of other things that I'll probably go to my grave not fully understanding. Why is my reflection upside down in a spoon? I guess vampires don't know about that one. And when you drive on hot days and look way ahead, why is there a shiny spot on the road that you can never catch up with?
If life's answer is blowin' in the wind, what do we have to do to catch up with it? Maybe we should just heed the advice offered in that incessant ear worm of a tune "Don't Worry, Be Happy." Or, as a wise man named George Santayana once put it, "There is no cure for birth or death, save to enjoy the interval."
I'm no guru, but my best advice is to just do the best you can with what you've got for as long as you can. After all, life's only temporary, right?
