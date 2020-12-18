Every couple of years I get requests for a Christmas column I wrote in 1992, based on Clement C. Moore's classic poem "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Well, it's back again this year, with apologies to Mr. Moore. I like to think of my version as being "Arcadianized."
It was fixin' to be Christmas and all through the cabin, not a critter was stirrin' 'cause the women was gabbin'.
Dirty clothes were left layin' wherever they'd fell, in hopes they'd get picked up before they would smell.
The young'uns was zonked out and cuttin' some Zs, dreamin' 'bout fishin' while scratchin' their fleas.
And Ma in her longjohns and me in the buff, had just hit the hay 'cause we'd done had enough.
From someplace outside there was a bodacious noise; I snatched on my drawers, yellin', "What's up, boys?!"
Away to the window I ran like a fool, tore open the screen and boy was it cool!
When what to my bloodshot eyes did appear but a little bitty buckboard and 8 mangy deer.
The little ol' driver was as fat as a tick, and I figured right then it must be Saint Nick.
Some deer were quite aged, half-blind and lame, but he whistled and cussed 'em and called 'em by name:
"Now Bubba, now LeRoy, now Rastus and Red, on Cephus, on Melvin, on Dipstick and Fred!
To the top of the porch, you ratty old deer, we're late so get your backsides in gear!"
So up on the housetop the poor critters flew, draggin' that buckboard and Lardbottom too.
In the twinkling they lit on my rickety roof, and I knew it no longer would be rainproof.
As I ducked back inside and was turning around, the celing collapsed and guess who came down?
He was dressed in old Levis that he had dyed red, all greasy and grimy and smellin' quite dead.
An old croaker sack was flung on his back, and he looked like a hobo walkin' the track.
His eyes were all glassy, his ears were too hairy, his nose was real bulbous and red as a cherry.
His toothless ol' mouth was drawn up like a clot, the beard on his chin was a much-tangled knot.
A big dip of Skoal was packed tight in his lip; down the front of his shirt it had started to drip.
He had a fat head to match his big belly, that shook when he laughed and his breath was quite smelly.
He was troll-like and dumpy, an ugly ol' elf; I screamed when I saw him in spite of myself.
A wink of his eye and a twist of his mouth made me want to pack and move further south.
He kept his trap shut and wheezed all the while; he filled up the stockings with a sly, crooked smile.
And laying a finger upside his big nose, he snorted and giggled, "Thar she blows!"
He ran out to the buckboard; climbed in with a grunt, and away they all flew, the deer and the runt.
Then I heard him let loose with a real Southern drawl, "Goodbye, all you good folks and goodnight, you-all!"
