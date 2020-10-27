We’ve seen and heard the hoopla, endured endless political ads, cheered on our choice for President during the debates, and have opined against more than enough opinions on social media. Now is the time for all men and women to come to the aid of their parties. And maybe come to their senses, too.
We the People, the Concerned, the Patriotic, the Driven, the Involved have finally reached the time when we can use our vote to count for more than a speech, a letter to the editor, a Facebook post, and even more than a bumper sticker. Voracious voting will vindicate or vilify, so by all means cast yours like you mean it.
I’m not just talking about the race to win the office of the President of these United States, but also about local elections as well. In a small town such as where we live, most of us are personally acquainted with the candidates. Or at least we’re familiar with their families and some personal history. That makes a difference, as you may be swayed by what you read online, or you may share personal experiences with them that will influence you to vote one way or another. Good or bad, it’s a small world after all.
There is plenty of contact information out there if you’re not sure who to vote for, where you can call or email the candidates personally and ask them direct questions. COVID 19 has taken away the possibility of debates, unfortunately, and this has prevented those running for office from knocking on your door to ask for your vote.
So it’s on you. By that, I mean it’s up to you to investigate who stands for what and who will be a leader that can make a difference in a small community such as ours. Sure, it’s easy to cast your vote for those we know personally, but it’s smart to ascertain what drives all the candidates in order to make an educated decision. We owe it to our community to ensure its progress and success. The “good ol’ boy” method is often tried, but not always true. Remember that.
If you use your vote for whoever has the most and catchiest campaign signs all over town, you’re not doing our local government and other civic entities much good. If you vote strictly by party in order to carry on a family tradition that goes back a century or two, you’re perpetuating a habit that is long overdue for breaking. And if Facebook memes are your source of the truth, you need to pull off your blinders and see things for yourself.
It is said that most people go to the polls to vote against something or someone, rather than to vote for something or someone. You know, “the lesser of two evils” method (though sometimes it feels more like the lesser of two weasels). How many times have you proven that to be true? And worse than that, have you ever not voted because you didn’t think your vote would make a difference?
A lot is at stake when an election is held. We shouldn’t assume that we’ll all live happily ever after, no matter who wins. True, we carry on as best we can, and in a small community, when the votes have been counted and the smoke has cleared, we’ll all still be seeing each other around town. That’s all the more reason to be civil in this and all matters. Think about the example you’re setting for your children, if nothing else, as I know you want a better future for them.
Political races can get downright ugly. And often, it’s not the candidates who make it that way, but their zealous followers who take it too far. One old adage we should always remember is that it’s good to get in there and really dig, but you better be careful about which way you’re throwing the dirt. Oh yeah, and here’s another — those who sling mud not only get their hands dirty, but they lose ground as well.
I, for one, will be very glad when this political season is over. Feathers will be ruffled and social media will explode like an angry volcano, but at least we’ll all know what to expect until the next time we have to do this. This year has been the craziest one anybody alive can recall, and we should remember that it’s still a little while before it’s over with. That doesn’t mean we’ll be out of the woods, but hopefully we’ll be back on the road to some semblance of normalcy for 2021.
Many have participated in early voting, and that’s a good thing. If you haven’t, take some time to think about the platforms of each candidate and vote for what your heart of hearts knows is right for the greater goodness. Vote like your country and community depend on it. As a matter of fact, they do.
