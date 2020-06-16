We have a great number of ant species here in Florida. While many can be major problems as they sting, bite or cause other destruction, some are just an extreme nuisance. One such ant is the white-footed ant. First found in Florida in 1986, it showed up in our area around 2004.
The white-footed ant has a relatively easy-to-see notable characteristic: white to light-colored outer legs. This coloration is in distinct comparison with their brownish-black bodies barely 3mm in length. A high reproductive rate is key to their success, not to mention that almost half of the ants in a nest are fertile females capable of starting new colonies in a behavior called budding. Numerous interconnected nests can form one large colony of up to 3 million individuals – a mega-colony.
In addition to what they look like, you can identify white-footed ants by their tendency to trail in a narrow, meandering line up and down the outside of house walls. Their nests can sometimes be found up in soffits and attics, so trailing — using chemical scents — is a common mode of operation. Nests can also be found under palm boots, in loose mulch, natural voids, and under a variety of debris. On occasion, white-footed ants will follow electrical lines indoors — especially kitchens and bathrooms — in search of food and water.
White-footed ants like to feed on sweet materials such as honeydew and flower nectar. Honeydew is a sweet waste product from insects such as aphids, mealy bugs, certain scale insects and whiteflies. As such, white-footed ants may forage in search of honeydew on shrubs and trees that host these insects. Control of these sucking pest insects is one part of the management of white-footed ants. Another control step is to prune trees and shrubs that are touching the house. White-footed ants will “bridge” from tree to house and on up the outside wall to their nest. Pruning these bridges reduces this easy access to food sources.
A final step in the management of white-footed ants is the use of boric acid baits. These least-toxic baits, when used as per label directions, are readily accepted by these ants and do the trick to slowly, but surely, eliminate the colony. White-footed ants are different than other ants in that they do not feed each other mouth to mouth. Even though they do not share the boric acid bait, enough individual workers die that the colony eventually collapses.
White-footed ants are unique, nuisance ants that can be defeated by knowing their biology and weak links. If white-footed ants are a problem for you, follow the recommendations above to bring this issue back into balance.
For more information on all types of pest ant problems, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/. Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
