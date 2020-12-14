I've thought this before, said it aloud for years, and now I'm finally typing it - there's just something about a home town Christmas parade. It's old-fashioned, it's repetitious, it's corny, but most of all, it's real.
I stood on the sidewalk with hundreds of others the first Saturday of this month, watching Arcadia's Christmas parade make its way east on Oak Street, past blocks of century-old buildings, just has it has since before anybody alive can remember. Ours didn't rival Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or Mardi Gras parade, but the uniqueness I celebrate each year is this: it's ours.
No fancy floats with moving mechanical figures were here, no giant tethered balloon likenesses of cartoon figures floating above, and no famous dignitaries waving from limousines with armed guards walking alongside. Nope, it was just us. Friends and neighbors, kinfolk, local churches and organizations, elected officials, and just about anybody who wanted to be in a small town parade on a Saturday night at dusk.
Flat-bed trailers served as many floats, along with pick-up trucks, golf carts, horses, and more. Festive Christmas music played from many entries, and all were decorated with beautiful lights. Float riders waved to those lining the sidewalks who waved right back at them as everyone designated this special event as a time to come together to celebrate something bigger than all of us. Community.
Wide-eyed children were amazed at the passing sights and scurried to pick up candy being thrown from those in the parade. The theme this year was Christmas movies, and the interpretations were fun and imaginative. From where I stood it was hard to hear the announcements made before the parade began at 6, but when we'd hear applause for whatever was being talked about, we applauded as well, in support.
As the floats came by, I got to thinking about those old buildings downtown that must've witnessed countless parades in the past that had also gone by our old depot and our majestic Tree of Knowledge. And I thought about how generations had stood where I stood, waving at the ancestors of those I saw last Saturday. Those antique stores downtown fit right in with all this - old buildings, old music, old traditions, and best of all, old friends.
Our parade lasted for three-quarters of an hour, and after Santa Claus waved at us from an orange Corvette convertible, the crowd folded up chairs they'd brought and dispersed in all directions. And Oak Street fell silent, save for a few passing vehicles and store/restaurant owners who had stayed open for the event.
We had no national media coverage for our gathering, no world famous grand marshal. But we had fun and we had love and we had each other. And I think this tied a pretty fine bow on this year that's been as tumultuous and crazy as any I can remember, and made me realize the gift we're all part of, as both recipients and contributors - a caring community.
Community is family, and when it comes together to celebrate Christmas with a hometown parade, the rest of the world is on the back burner. The children's laughter was music in itself, and when one float came by that featured a snow machine, the air was filled with white stuff drifting all around. No, the snow wasn't real. But the spirit of Christmas and community was as real as it gets. And that's just one more reason I'm glad that I made my life's stand in the town where my roots run deep and my heart feels at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.