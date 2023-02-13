I remember as a kid, I took the bus downtown to a little barber shop to get a trim and shoe shine. Yes, I took care of my shoes even back then.
You had to go downstairs to get to it, and there were three older men cutting hair there. One of them seemed like he couldn’t see and I usually ended up in his chair. But the thing I liked most is that everyone talked. It was a friendly place.
I got that same feeling last week when I visited Maple Leaf Barber Shop, 2200 Kings Highway 2-E. I was there because I found out Steve Partington, the man behind the Snowbird Classic college baseball event, is the owner and he told me it was a different kind of place.
When you walk in, you know you’re in a guy’s place — even though barber Ha Nguyen will quickly remind you she is the most beautiful and youngest barber there. Frank Dolce and Larry Hakes, the other two barbers on duty, couldn’t argue with her.
Hakes and Dolce are the type of barbers I grew up with.
Hakes said he quit high school to go to barber school in New York and ended up working for years in a shop on Long Island. He said there were 22 chairs in the shop and each of the 22 barbers would trim up 75 to 80 customers a day.
He moved to the area about 11 years ago and had a shop in Venice for a while.
“But they kept raising the rent and I had to close it,” he said.
He’s been at Maple Leaf for a year and said he enjoys it.
The first thing you notice when you walk in are the pennants. There are dozens of them all over the walls. They’re from schools like the University of Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and many other well-known, and not so-well-known, schools.
There is a bunch of other stuff Partington has accumulated through his years as a college baseball umpire. That includes a collection of bats — including a Pete Rose model Louisville Slugger. There are pictures — including one of the farm where the “Field of Dreams” movie was filmed.
Two cases on the wall hold souvenir golf balls from the Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open and a bunch of big-time golf courses.
One case on the wall holds a jersey that was signed by Partington friend and former Ohio State baseball coach Greg Beals (who I should point out is now the coach at Marshall).
There is a case of police department patches from cities like Boston; New York; Hartford, Connecticut and Chicago.
And there is a hat autographed by famous pro golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez.
“I was cutting a guy’s hair and he said he knew Chi Chi and he proved it by calling him while he was sitting there,” said Dolce. “I talked to him a while and he sent the hat.”
See, you never know who you might strike up a conversation with at the Maple Leaf Barber Shop (Nguyen said to tell everyone that walk-ins are welcome).
