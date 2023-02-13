John Hackworth

John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize award-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier.

I remember as a kid, I took the bus downtown to a little barber shop to get a trim and shoe shine. Yes, I took care of my shoes even back then.

You had to go downstairs to get to it, and there were three older men cutting hair there. One of them seemed like he couldn’t see and I usually ended up in his chair. But the thing I liked most is that everyone talked. It was a friendly place.


