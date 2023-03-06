Gussie Baker has become the unofficial historian of Punta Gorda.
She has so much knowledge, pictures and accounts of the past 100 years or so in the city and surrounding area that I could talk with her forever and learn new things every few minutes.
Most recently she schooled me on some of the accomplishments of her father, Vasco Peeples.
Vasco was a fourth-generation Floridian who lived in Punta Gorda where he raised three children: Gussie, Vernon and a daughter who died at the age of 13 from polio. Vernon, as many of you might know, went on to serve several terms in the state Legislature.
It’s interesting to note Vernon was elected as a Democrat to the Florida House of Representatives representing portions of Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee and Hardee counties from 1982 through 1996.
One of his many accomplishments was to lay the groundwork to create Florida Gulf Coast University and lead funding efforts to build a Charlotte County campus of Florida Southwestern State College. When he passed, he left behind a treasure trove of information that is now housed in the Punta Gorda History Center, near Charlotte High School.
But, back to Vasco.
Vasco married his sweetheart, Lois, in Englewood, where he was principal of the local school.
When World War II broke out and America jumped in, so did Vasco and both his brothers. Luckily, Vasco didn’t see much fighting. His job was to build airfields so the U.S. could land its planes to refuel. He built about four of those airfields in Spain and other areas of Europe, Gussie told me.
When he got back to Florida he began to dabble in politics and construction while also owning an IGA store in Punta Gorda. Gussie said she grew up on the second floor of that Punta Gorda grocery store and lived with her parents until she was 22.
It was interesting to me that he helped solicit homeowners to build the first two houses on Easy Street in Port Charlotte. Those were probably two of, if not the first, homes north of the Peace River in Charlotte County.
“He told us it was time to build outside of Punta Gorda,” Gussie recalled.
One of those lots and homes belonged to John Moody, according to Gussie. He was the owner of the B&B grocery store in Punta Gorda.
This all happened about the time Barbara Mackle, daughter of one of the three Mackle brothers who developed Port Charlotte and made a fortune selling lots, was kidnapped. She was buried alive with enough water and air to keep her that way until a huge ransom was paid.
She was found alive and the kidnappers eventually arrested and sentenced to life in prison. Most all of the money was recovered, according to news stories.
But, again, I am distracted by the colorful history of Charlotte County and Punta Gorda.
Vasco became a Charlotte County commissioner and was instrumental in the county’s growth. He pushed for paving roads like Marion Avenue and others in Charlotte Harbor.
The history of our area is certainly interesting and its growth through the years filled with stories of deals made and deals broken and politics that helped make this little slice of paradise where we all live so special.
