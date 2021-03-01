Even if you’ve never seen the movie “The Lion King,” you should have an idea what it means if someone mention the “circle of life.” You’re born, you grow up, you grow old, and then you die. That is, unless something befalls you while you’re not looking.
Case in point: Last week while perusing my Facebook newsfeed, I ran across a thread from one of the many groups I’m a member of, and it was about someone with a problem who was requesting help. The group is “Florida, See It Like a Native.” I chimed in with an innocent suggestion and the next thing I know, I’m being electronically chided for committing a violation. Really?
It seems some guy has a bird feeder in his yard and was frustrated because the type of birds he was intending to feed were being taken advantage of by another kind of bird (grackles, to be exact), who were eating the bird seed he’d put out. He didn’t like that, so he was asking for a solution, and I offered a simple, two-word remedy: “BB gun.”
I can’t speak for everybody, but in my experience of growing up that has followed me into old age, offending varmints are not to be tolerated or ignored. With my faithful single shot .410, I sent many offenders to Critter Heaven, if there is such a place. End of problem.
Well, it seems that I upset whoever oversees that particular Facebook page, who immediately removed my cruel, horrendous remark and then sent me a warning that read: “Group rules that were violated: 1. No dead animal posts or comments. Whether it’s hunting trophies, venomous snakes, spiders or invasive species, ‘killing’ posts and comments create drama and controversy. We don’t need either. Fishing photos are permitted. Additional notes from the admins: Grackle post, your ‘bb gun’ comment implies killing the birds.”
Well, duh. What did they think a logical solution would be — a restraining order? A “No grackles” sign? Hire an off-duty game warden to keep them shooed off?
And that made me stop and wonder to myself. Why am I even in a group named “Florida, See It Like a Native?” I AM a native Floridian, aka “endangered species” who has traveled all over our state and encountered every kind of critter or bug that we have, so what did I expect to see and learn that I don’t already know? Somebody must’ve invited me because they thought I had something to contribute. Well, I did, but as it turns out, that wasn’t what they had in mind.
I think the name of that group should be “Florida, See It Like a Vegan PETA-Minded Tourist!” “Drama and controversy,” they said. Are they kidding? Were they so traumatized that they had to hurry home to their safe rooms and pet a kitty cat? Since when is it unthinkable to associate venomous snakes, spiders, and invasive species with their demise?
Oh, but wait. They said fishing photos are permitted. Isn’t that a bit hypocritical? What about the poor fish who has been snatched out of the water by his lips and is frantically flopping and scared, dangling on a hook? What about his feelings and wellbeing? Where is his support group?
Do administrators and members of this group give roaches and skeeters a free pass to come and go as they please without being stomped or swatted? Do they agonize in guilt during May and September, when their vehicles travel Florida’s highways and slaughter untold thousands of innocent lovebugs? I dare say there is blood and bug guts on their guilty hands.
I know, it sounds like I’m off my meds about this, but it just struck me as funny, and if we can’t see the humorous side of some things these days, this old world is going to get a lot more somber than it already is. Isn’t life too short to be taken overly serious?
Personally, I have no problem with grackles. They’re the brown birds who wander around our Walmart parking lot all the time, glancing here and there, looking like shoppers who can’t remember where they parked their car.
In retrospect, nobody should heckle a grackle or even cackle about a grackle. If they do, it’s a problem we need to tackle. And yes, there are weeks when my ideas for columns are running low.
