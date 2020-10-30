I know you were expecting my malarkey to be about the big election today, but I have to turn my columns in several days before they see daylight, so, no go. Besides, by the time you see this, a battle royal will be underway about who won and/or who thought they won (see my Tater cartoon on this page). Maybe I can write about it for next week, but for now I gotta cough up something else.
Have you ever nearly choked to death on a big jawbreaker or a gobstopper? Nice transition into candy as a subject, wouldn't you say? This very day just happens to be National Candy Day, so maybe we can focus on something sweet, rather than all those bitter politics that have been wearing us down all year. As if 2020 wasn't bad enough already, right?
Most of us like some sort of candy, and all of us have our favorites. Neither of my grandsons care for chocolate, if you can believe that. They sure didn't inherit that from me, 'cause I know what to do with that lip-smackin' stuff!
Speaking of candy, if you have any left over from Halloween (either what you bought but didn't pass out, or what's left of your kids' stash), why not celebrate National Candy Day by satisfying your sweet tooth? Think of it as a reward for this gauntlet called 2020 that we've all been running. I'm sure it's best to enjoy it with the news turned off, so you can focus on tantalizing your taste buds.
Candy goes way back, sometime around the late 13th century, and I believe it was first derived from sugar cane. Of course, it's taken on many forms over the centuries, providing us with more variations than we should be eating anyway, for all kinds of reasons. I, for one, am glad that it never went out of style.
Yes, I'm one of those old geezers who likes to say that candy bars only cost a nickel when I was a kid, and it sure seems like they were a lot bigger back then. Many of the candies I grew up on are still around, as well as some new ones, and some of those from my childhood are now only found regionally or in specialty stores.
Visiting the snack bar at the movie theater didn't used to cost what you'd roughly pay for a bicycle these days when I was a kid, believe it or not. I'd get my favorite candy bar (usually a Butternut or Baby Ruth) and unfortunately it'd be gone before the previews of coming attractions were over with. So my young mind cogitated on how I could make something last a lot longer. There were suckers named Black Cow and Sugar Daddy that worked quite well. But the king of them all was the Charleston Chew.
Not only was that thing big, but your mouth had to function like a meat grinder, chomping on and on, until you felt like you'd been doing push-ups with your jaws and your teeth were wishing they were false so they could get out of your head. But let me tell you, it lasted forever because you had to slow down with all that vigorous chewing or your face would get a Charlie Horse. I'm not the only one who remembers that, am I?
Another favorite was the Chick-o-Stick. It took awhile to gnaw that thing into submission as well, but the drawback was that your teeth were jammed-up with remnants that were sweet, but had the texture of sawdust. If they had included a toothpick in the package, I likely would've given them more of my business. There are tons of other favorites, but I'll save them for another time. And for my money, Snickers bars are my favorite at my age.
I know, candy isn't good for you, so I shouldn't go on about it. Hey, here's an idea. Suppose we all got so health-minded that instead of candy on Halloween, the kids went trick-or-treating with heavy duty grocery bags? That way, you could get rid of whatever your spouse had in the pantry that you didn't like. I'm talking cans of spinach, anchovies, Spam, beets, peas, and more. I'm not saying I don't like some of that, but I figured somebody reading this could maybe relate to it.
I will leave you with the true story of my worst chocolate disaster of my lifetime. When I was about 10 years old, my elementary school was selling those long, skinny chocolate bars as a fundraiser, probably for 50 cents each. I'm sure you're familiar with them, as the tradition is still going, 55 years later. I went from door to door with my box of candy, but without much luck, despite brandishing my best smile and reciting the sales pitch I'd practiced over and over. And then a wonderful idea overtook me.
Well, it seemed wonderful at the time. It was very hot that day, and I suddenly realized that those candy bars would likely melt if I kept at it. So, what to do? I couldn't let them go to waste, so I decided I'd eat as many as I could, to assure that they hadn't been manufactured in vain, and so they'd at least be enjoyed by someone.
I enjoyed three or four of them before my brain decided that this might not be as wise as it seemed. I was two blocks from home, melting like the chocolate I was trying to rescue/devour, and feeling pretty sick. I trudged on home, confessed my ravenous sin to my parents, and I might've even barfed up the chocolate. It was so traumatic that I just can't recall.
What I did learn from that venture was why it's not a good idea to eat your profits. Also, I did without my weekly quarter for allowance for awhile to reimburse the school. And now that I think of it after all these years, maybe my grandsons' dislike for chocolate found its way to them from me after all!
