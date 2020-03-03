I finally came up with a topic that virtually everybody can relate to: sleep, or the lack thereof. And I promise not to make it too much of a snoozer, so you can stay awake and read the rest of the paper today.
To be honest, I don’t like to sleep. Think about it — we give up an average of a third of our lives being unconscious, and that’s more than I’d like to surrender. With the advent of technology, how come nobody’s come up with a way we can just plug ourselves into something and recharge, like our phones?
How convenient that would be, right? We could do it while we’re watching TV, surfing the internet, reading, and maybe even driving, and find ourselves refreshed and ready to go! Just think — you wouldn’t need a bedroom anymore, so you could get rid of some furniture, plus toss your pajamas and never have to make up the bed again. And you could finally give up trying to fold that infernal fitted sheet!
I have trouble falling asleep at times. I stay up late, but that rarely helps, and I hate just lying there, staring at the ceiling fan. Some say warm milk will help you sleep. I say warm milk helps me want to throw up. Some say they count sheep to fall asleep. I tried that a couple of times, but kept losing count because all those woolly devils look just alike. Ugh.
What I actually do that works pretty good is to count other things. I don’t do it out loud, but I do use my fingers. And there’s no end to the subjects you can count. Try naming everybody from your graduating class. Name all the vehicles you’ve ever owned, make and model, and in the order you had them. I sometimes try to name every county in Florida, or all the street names in the city I live in. Try naming all 50 states or all the pets you ever owned.
You’d be surprised how many different sandwiches you can name, how many kinds of birds you know of, all the countries you can think of, or everybody you’ve actually spoken to in a single day or week. I sometimes think back to old TV shows and try to name as many Westerns, game shows, or detective shows as I can. How many types of candy or cereal can you think of? How about soft drinks, including those from your childhood? Name all your cousins, aunts and uncles.
Once, on a camping trip, a couple of guys and I decided we’d count to 8,500 by 17s, taking turns naming each ensuing sum. I think we made it to around 400 before we conked out, one by one. True story. Maybe all that is because The Count is my favorite Sesame Street character. “I love to count... ah, ah, ah!”
Another way to make yourself sleepy is to turn on the TV with the volume so low you can barely hear it, and tune in the most boring hour-long infomercial you can find in the wee hours of the morning. Of course, that means you may wake up in your recliner the next morning, with the remote in your hand. This method fails me due to my own fault, because after a long while of the boredom, I’ll start channel surfing and wind up finding one of those knife show channels, where they sell you 100 knives, swords, daggers, and battle axes for $200. It’s like a wreck on the highway for me — I can’t look away. And I’m always clutching the phone, telling myself that I’m waiting for just the right offer and then I’ll make that call to those operators standing by!
Anyway, that’s just some of my thoughts on doing battle with insomnia when the Sand Man is nowhere to be found. I hope I haven’t put you to sleep with this, but just in case I have, clip this column and save it for the next time you can’t fall asleep. And, you’re welcome!
