Flash points are nothing new in the history of our nation, nor the world. They are defined as "places, events, or times at which trouble, such as violence or anger, flares up." And it is easy to see that we are living one right now.
I'm not an expert on anything except myself, and that's certainly not saying much. But like you, I'm witnessing current events that originated with a horrific wrongdoing, and they have continued to spread like fire, and might I say quite literally, over the past couple of weeks. I know right when I see it and I know wrong when I see it, and I'm sure you do as well.
Without reservation, I condemn the actions taken that ended George Floyd's life on that public street in Minnesota. I am incensed every time I see the footage or photographs of that merciless killing on television, and it's harder to look at each time, seeing a man struggling and pleading to live and being denied.
I have much respect for law enforcement, and always will. Pinning a badge on your chest doesn't give anyone free rein to do anything they want, and it does not deem them above the law. It means that they have sworn to serve and protect those in their respective communities, and that they know the law, enforce the law, and represent it as best they can with the knowledge and experience they possess.
What happened to George Floyd should never happen to anybody, regardless of circumstances. I challenge anyone to put yourself in his position during his final moments, and imagine the pain, the anxiety, and the fear that would've gripped him, knowing he was going to die. No relief came, and by the time the life had gone out of his eyes, there was no second chance to undo the harm, no second chance for him to live.
Of course, we've seen the aftermath — protests, marches, riots, vandalism, destruction of buildings, even injury and death for those caught in the wave of anger that exploded in many cities across America, and now, other countries as well. We've seen many call for peace and patience, so that justice may take its course, as well as speeches and prayers offered to seek answers to the senselessness that permeates the entire situation.
I don't have the answer to many things, but I also know that the answer to finding justice for this dark hour won't be found in mayhem and more murder. Fair treatment for all is supposed to be the foundation of law and order, and when that is not the case, it becomes a crime in itself and many are understandably upset and incensed. Those who've sworn to uphold the law should have that honor taken from them when they blatantly fail to do so.
Countless thousands of men and women put their lives on the line every time they don their uniforms, and they have my utmost respect. I cannot imagine being the spouse or child of a law enforcement officer who leaves for their shift each day, not knowing if they'll be coming home when it's over.
Is there a resolution for what we're all witnessing now? I know that all the pillaging and pyromania going on is not the answer. In no way does that honor George Floyd, his family, or memory, nor will it bring him back. The best resolution, in my mind, is for all people everywhere to recognize the lesson to be found here, paid for by a terrible price for one man whose name the entire world now knows. Those responsible for his death absolutely need to be held accountable for it, and punished accordingly. On the same hand, those responsible for the mayhem and ensuing deaths generated by what happened are guilty as well and should be held responsible.
Floyd's death and the aftermath are grim reminders of what can happen when we lose sight of what it means to live as responsible human beings. It's a reminder of what can happen when we let anger and other emotions override common sense, which sadly, doesn't seem to be so common anymore.
We will survive this, but will all bear the scars it has created. It is my fervent hope that more people will come together with an unshakable determination to do better and to live and work responsibly, especially for the sake of ensuing generations who should not have to experience such trying times. May we lay our difference aside and focus more on what we have in common, and those difference won't seem nearly as significant.
The media has played a big part in the hysteria, using its power to fan the flames. Shame on them for not doing their job, which is to report only the known facts down the middle and allow viewers to choose what to believe. Journalism weaponized is not true journalism, and is a danger in the hands that perpetuate it and in the minds that hear it.
Truth and justice are what is deserved by everyone. May the light of justice shine so that the truth may be seen. Let us pray for one another, not prey on one another.
It's an old cliche, but we are all in the same boat. That boat was christened humanity long ago. And when it begins to flounder, everyone's chances to survive are better when we all get busy bailing water, rather than poking more holes in the boat. As the saying goes, hope floats. But it's up to us all to do our part so it can.
Time has stood still for no one ever, ensuring that changes continue to present themselves. Embrace those that are founded on truth, and may we all move forward, together.
