During this challenging time I want to reassure you that your local Sun Newspapers are going continue to deliver compelling and comprehensive local news and information to you throughout this crisis. Our commitment to the readers and the communities we serve is steadfast. We will do everything we can to help our communities return to a sense of normalcy while minimizing the health risks to our employees, independent contractors and the community.
Due to the COVID- 19 global pandemic, we've had to make some adjustments to your newspaper just like many businesses in our communities. We're making these adjustments so we can come back stronger when the crisis subsides and our communities return to normal.
Here's some of the changes we've already made to your newspaper. The masthead of you newspaper is now The Daily Sun instead of the local edition you're used to seeing every morning. This change allows us to keep the press moving, reduce wasted newsprint and get the papers out to the carriers faster.
The sports section is no longer a standalone section because there's very little sports news right now. We allocated the sports pages to include more local, state, national and world news.
We've stopped publishing the weekly entertainment publication (Go!), until community events return. I know some of you may be looking for things to do, so we've been trying to include that within stories and the Daily Break section. As for the Daily Break, I'm very happy to announce that this very popular new section will not change at this time.
We're moving the Sunday Perspectives section to be a couple of pages within the Local section of the Sunday edition, just like the Viewpoint pages Monday through Saturday.
You may have noticed that your newspaper is thinner than normal too. Of course, the size of your newspaper is based on advertising. We call it "newshole." It is set based on the amount of advertising. We try to keep it at about 50 percent, so your newspaper is half news and half advertising when you add up retail ads, classifieds, obituaries and public notices.
Another adjustment is we're changing our customer service office hours. Our customer service department hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Sundays. As I've mentioned before, all of our offices are closed to walk-in traffic and the public until further notice. For assistance, please call us at 941-206-1300.
We've also had to suspend the re-delivery of missed, wet or incomplete newspaper until further notice as well. This is service that most newspapers across the country cancelled years ago when websites and electronic editions became so easily accessible by most people. This is another reason why I encourage you to call our customer service department to get a password for your account. It will give you full access to the website, smartphone and electronic edition of your newspaper.
Please sign up for the newsletters you want to receive as well. We now offer 16 newsletters for you to choose from, which includes Coronavirus, Waterline, Breaking News, Feeling Fit and, of course, your local edition of the Sun.
When businesses close, advertising stops too. We're seeing concerning declines in advertising, but we're also seeing some minor increases that we did not expect to see. More businesses are trying to reach their customers and let them know that they will be here for them when this crisis is over. Some savvy businesses are now advertising take out or curbside pickup along with online shopping. Throughout history we've had wars, recessions and catastrophes that have devastated businesses. Businesses that aggressively marketed themselves during these difficult times come out of it ahead of the competition.
As an essential business in the event of a national, state or community shutdown, your newspaper will continue to serve the community with the news and information it needs. We will continue to publish the news online and in print.
Glen Nickerson is publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. You can contact him at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.