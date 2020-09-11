We can wipe it away, wash it off or paint over it, but one thing is certain — graffiti is here to stay. And I believe a great many of us are guilty of creating some of it.
Yes, you. Don't tell me you've never used your finger to scrawl "Wash me" in the dust on somebody's dirty vehicle. Or written your name on a window pane covered with condensation. And don't forget the time you left your initials behind in that wet cement. Yep, we're all guilty.
I am not even alluding to the terrible graffiti we've been seeing on the news for months now, scrawled on everything from statues to the walls of Graceland, so don't think I'm going there. I reflecting beyond that, to simpler, more innocent times, so let's be clear on that.
What was the attraction when it came to graffiti back in the day? That stuff was everywhere, and still is! We see it on water towers, on inner city buildings, passing railroad cars, school desks and lockers, and we even used to see it in skywriting. Remember that? You'd stand there, looking at a little airplane in the sky that was going all over the place, emitting smoke in creative strokes and spurts, trying to figure out what was being spelled.
I think it's all about making our mark in life. We're encouraged to do that from a young age, but I don't think our mentors wanted us to run out and scribble on everything in sight. Most graffiti is done anonymously, for obvious reasons, and says to passersby "I was here," seemingly to validate our existence.
True love makes us carve our initials in the bark of trees or on park benches. It even inspires us to have graffiti put on ourselves in the form of tattoos. Well, some of y'all; not me. From cute hearts with initials on dusty windows to the disgusting, scary stuff on bathroom stalls, everybody is looking for the right place to say something.
When did graffiti begin? Did a caveman pick up a big fat grasshopper one day, squish it in his hand and then write in green bug juice, "Gork is a dork" on the wall of his cave? And how did Gork feel about that?
My granny loved to doodle her name and initials, and I have her large collection of books with her swirling, fanciful penmanship inside most of them. I love my "granny graffiti" and wouldn't take anything for it.
I remember the tiny handprints of my grandchildren on window panes and mirrors over the years that I hated to clean it off. So instead, I'd encourage them to doodle and draw and I've save every bit of that, with hopes that I love to see another generation do it.
I know folks don't write letters like they once did, but that's about as personal and precious as graffiti gets. I have letters from kinfolk who have been dead many years, and I treasure them. Journals and diaries are invaluable too, and if you haven't started one yet, why not now? Never mind if your penmanship is as bad as mine is. Just do it.
People come and go, touching our lives in many ways. The way I see it, they're leaving behind their own graffiti, written in our hearts, minds and memories, as their way of saying "I was here." I'm glad they do. We should all make sure we leave something behind like that, for folks to enjoy and remember us by. If not, our only graffiti will be our name and some dates on a hunk of granite in a field of gravestones someday. If only we hadn't been so busy.
Yes, graffiti is everywhere. I read somewhere awhile back that "Gray hair is God's graffiti." I like that a lot, and will wear mine proudly. Write, draw, and doodle. But be careful not to get caught if it's not on something you own!
