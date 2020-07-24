For the record, I am not wearing a mask as I type this. You may have one on as you're reading this, and that's your business for sure. Daughter No. 2's beau, Don suggested that the wearing of masks might make for good column material, and I agree, and thank him for the idea.
Masks are everywhere. People are wearing them in grocery stores, churches, convenience stores, restaurants, walking the sidewalks, at work, protesting and rioting — you name it. I bet there are even mannequins in department stores and malls sporting them. I'm surprised that I don't see them on dogs and cats, and people's chickens as well. Hopefully, it won't come to that.
As with any sort of threat, we should be precautious while trying to live out our lives as normally as possible. I do find it interesting, though, how creative and clever some people can be with the masks they wear.
I've seen some with political statements, some bearing logos of sports teams, funny art of exaggerated mouths and noses, zippers, superheroes, and more. And there are always just the plain old clinical ones that look like a bandage across your face. What's odd is that some people can't seem to get a grip on wearing them properly, and either leave their noses outside of the mask, or wear it so low that it's only on their chin. Truly, there is an art to everything.
Some of the heroes I grew up idolizing wore masks. My heart galloped in my chest every time I heard the opening strains of the William Tell Overture, for I knew it was time to watch "The Lone Ranger" on our old black and white television. The same excitement ignited my little boy imagination when I watched "Zorro." A few years later it was "Batman," and who could think that a cowl with ears was anything less than mesmerizing? Those masks were cool and unique, but to see everybody and his brother wearing masks these days just takes away from the experience. The thrill is gone, as B.B King used to sing.
I will say that I've only worn a mask a few times since all this started. Once was to get into my bank and dig through my safe deposit box, and the other times were in Wal-Mart, beginning with the very day the mandatory mask movement began. How weird did it feel to walk into a bank wearing a bandanna and looking like a stagecoach robber off the old TV Western "Gunsmoke?" Plumb bizarre. I can't say that I enjoyed either experience as my face was sweating like a grasshopper in a hen house and I felt like I was slowly smothering, but I will tell you that I keep bandannas in both my trucks and will be using them when necessary.
The thought of people walking around in masks everywhere gets my imagination going. When you're talking to somebody and both of you are wearing masks, how do you know that the other person isn't sticking their tongue out at you, or silently mouthing something like, "You're ugly and your mama dresses you funny" when they're supposed to be listening to you?
How do those with runny noses cope in a mask? Do they stuff it full of Kleenex and hope for the best? What about those who always sneeze violently? Do they have to wear double masks to avoid blowouts? Do some folks chew tobacco or dip snuff with their faces covered?
I'm guessing that their could be a few advantages to wearing masks, other than for protection. A guy could probably skip his shaving routine for a few days without being noticed. And just think of all the lipstick a woman could save by covering up! And if you don't want to wear your false teeth out in public now and then, who's gonna notice?
Will it take away from that TV show "The Masked Singer," if everybody in the audience is wearing one? What if your dog doesn't recognize you and decides to bite you? Will we wear them so long and so regularly that someday we'll be shocked or embarrassed to see a naked face in public? "Don't look, Ethel!!"
Since smiles will be covered, how will we show pleasure? Should we announce, "For the record, I'm smiling at you!"? Or maybe we could practice wagging our tails like dogs? I think the mouth not being visible will transfer some responsibility to the eyes, in order for you to express yourself accordingly. So practice your smiles with your eyes in the mirror, and get busy exercising your eyebrows, as they can help out because they can get pretty animated. Good luck if you're one of those people who draws their eyebrows on. Maybe you should stick close to the bathroom so you can run inside and redraw your eyebrows, depending on your mood from moment to moment.
So, here's the obvious question. What happens when there is a robbery by somebody wearing a mask? How do victims describe the robber, when everybody in the vicinity was also wearing one? Will the police put together a line-up for the victims to try to identify?
"Okay, number four, step forward and wiggle your eyebrows up and down!"
No matter where you stand on the subject, it's not easy to mask your feelings (pun intended). Do you believe the incessant news reports that this plague is overtaking the population, triggering a flagging economy, and causing the coin shortage that's going to eventually turn us into a cashless society? Or do you think it's a scare tactic that is being weaponized and politicized, and is actually nowhere near the threat some would have us believe?
Whichever side you're on, I wish you good luck and good health. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go practice blowing chewing gum bubbles and whistling behind my stage coach robber mask. I'll see you around (with hopes of recognizing you, of course).
