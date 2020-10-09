In the midst of all these Presidential politics that are screaming at us from television, radio, newspapers, and Facebook, aren't you getting just a little bit weary of it? You have to admit, this is the biggest winner-take-all election that anybody alive can remember, so it's hard to get away from, no matter which side you are rooting for. So let's change the subject.
I don't mean completely, but let's at least get a breather by maybe talking about some Presidents from our nation's past, and focus on some other occupants of the White House. I always liked American History in school, so I thought I'd dig around a little for some interesting facts about Presidents from yesteryear to share. Lo and behold, I ran across some wild and crazy stuff that somehow got left out of our textbooks for some reason. Consider the following:
Ulysses S. Grant was charged with speeding through Washington, D.C. late one night on his horse. The policeman who pulled him over was reluctant to charge him when he saw who it was, but Grant insisted he be fined $20. Too bad there was no Secret Service then, to escort him wherever he was headed.
Franklin Pierce had a similar incident, and even ran over a little old lady with his horse once, but the charges were dropped. I reckon even one horsepower could be pretty dangerous back then.
I was surprised to learn that John Tyler was the only President who was named a sworn enemy to the United States. That's because he joined the Confederate House of Representatives two decades after his presidency, in 1861. I guess he felt a little rebellious, like his predecessors did a century earlier.
Thomas Jefferson invented the calendar clock, coat hanger, a macaroni-making machine, a more modern plow, and a dumbwaiter that brought wine up from the cellar. There's an old rumor that he wrote the Declaration of Indepence on hemp (marijuana) paper, but I can't find a reliable source to confirm that.
Something that had never occurred to me was that Martin Van Buren was the first President born as a citizen of the United States, and that the rest were formerly British subjects. No wonder some of the earlier Presidents fought so hard to establish this country!
When it came to size, Warren G. Harding had the biggest feet of any other President - size 14! James Madison was our smallest Commander-in-Chief, standing 5'4" and weighing 100 pounds. William Howard Taft was our largest, and that White House whopper tipped the scales at 300 pounds. And of course, we've all heard the story about him getting stuck in the bathtub. Pity the plumber, or whoever they called to rescue him.
I didn't know it, but Teddy Roosevelt was blind in his left eye due to an injury in a boxing match. He was one tough dude, as I also recall the story of him being shot in the chest and it didn't stop him from delivering a speech afterwards. Maybe they should've named the grizzly bear after him, rather than the teddy bear?
Another tough dude was Andrew Jackson, who was also shot in the chest, but in a pistol dual. He shrugged it off and shot his opponent graveyard dead, and lived the rest of his life with the bullet still in his chest. Old Hickory must've been as stout as a hickory stick.
Here's a few more interesting tidbits — did you know that Gerald Ford once worked as a park ranger and a fashion model? Or that Jimmy Carter is an accomplished speed reader, clocked at reading 2,000 words per minute? And how about this — Barack Obama worked at a Baskin-Robbins as a teenager, developing a dislike for ice cream.
It's long been said that anybody born in America can grow up to be President. In fact, Franklin D. Roosevelt met President Grover Cleveland when he was five years old and Cleveland told him that his wish for him was that he wouldn't ever have his job. Well, we know how that turned out, don't we?
So, if you were to occupy the White House as our Commander-in-Chief, what would your legacy be? As for me, if nominated, I would not run, and if elected, I would not serve. That's because I don't want to be remembered as the President ran around in superhero pajamas all the time and kept the White House smelling like bacon!
