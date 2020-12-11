If you want a small “living” table-top Christmas tree for the holidays, the Norfolk Island Pine will likely fit the bill. Easy to maintain for many years in a container, the Norfolk Island Pine is the perfect holiday gift and an ideal decorative interiorscape floor plant.
The Norfolk Island Pine is native to Norfolk Island in the South Pacific east of Australia. These evergreen trees develop a single trunk and can grow up to 200-feet tall in nature.
Valued as an exotic-looking tree, it also provides wood that has been used in shipbuilding. But there is something especially appealing about the small seedlings that are seen at garden centers and florists at this time of year. Pyramidal in shape with soft looking, dark green, needle-like leaves, Norfolk Island Pines look like miniature versions of our more familiar fresh cut traditional firs. They will also tolerate small bulbs, tinsel and bows when decorated for the Christmas season.
After the holidays, remove the decorations and use these trees as subjects for patios, pool cages and Florida rooms year round. With proper care, Norfolk Island Pines can live for a long time as a house plant for both indoor and outdoor environments.
It is very important, however, that you are careful not to over-water or over-fertilize. Over-watering, as well as excessive dry air caused by indoor central heating, will cause potted Norfolk Island Pines to drop the lower foliage. Norfolk Island Pines prefer full sun, but can also tolerate bright indirect light indoors. An acid, fertile soil mixture is recommended as a potting medium.
Potted plants should be fed with most any liquid fertilizer at normal strength once every two weeks or according to label instructions during the active growing season. Although Norfolk Island Pines have weak root systems and do best on the pot-bound side, repotting every four years or so may be required. If they become a bit leggy or a bit droopy, a stake may be required for support.
Eventually, these plants will outgrow their useful size to a point where most people will not want to deal with them. Once your plant gets too big for a normal-sized pot, please don’t be tempted to plant it out in the yard — these trees can get over 50-feet tall.
While you do see these trees dotting our landscape, keep in mind that they have large surface roots and are known to uproot in storms – especially hurricanes. Those specimens that survive hurricanes end up looking like giant pipe cleaners. Additionally, this plant really does not produce much shade and the trunk tends to curve and lean as it grows to an enormous size.
The great height of Norfolk Island pines also makes them candidates for lightning strikes. As such, I really cannot recommend them for landscape plants in our area — just enjoy them for as long as you can in a pot.
Make a memory with a Norfolk Island Pine this year. Enjoy its soft, evergreen nature and let it brighten up your home. For more information on all types of Holiday plants, or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
