The Community News Collaborative team

The Community News Collaborative team consists of reporters Sarah Owens, left, Catherine Hicks, Jim DeLa and Alejandro Romero. Editor Eric Garwood, center, oversees the team.

 PHOTO PROVIDED/Community News Collaborative

The Community News Collaborative is ready to begin telling the stories of Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, and you’ll be able to read, see and hear them at your favorite local media outlets.

Launched in 2022 with funding provided by the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, the CNC operates in conjunction with WUSF Public Media to provide an additional level of community news coverage in the region at a time when many newsroom staffs are shrinking.


   
