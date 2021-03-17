ARCADIA — Communities are coming together to show support for the Hatcher family as they mourn the loss of 13-year-old Laiellah in an early morning house fire Tuesday in Arcadia.
A GoFundMe account has raised more than $7,000 with a goal of $20,000.
A car wash is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday at AutoZone (1006 E. Oak St.) in Arcadia to benefit the family, hosted by The Community's Helping Hands nonprofit organization.
Walt's Garage in Punta Gorda — where Laiellah's sister, Kristina, is service manager — is also collecting donations − monetary, clothing, food and more − at 208 E. Ann St., from 8 to 6 p.m. every day.
Co-worker Karie Fortney said they are doing everything they can to support Kristina and her family.
"Our hearts break for her," Fortney said. "We're hoping people will give money because now they don’t have a home and (they have) medical bills and then the funeral arrangements; it's just a lot to take in."
Fortney said they plan on doing more down the road to help the family.
"There’s definitely more stuff that we want to do," Fortney said. "We definitely want to have some kind of event but, right now, it’s just (so) overwhelming and we just want to make sure we have all the information and all the money (and donations) go to the right place."
All donations made to Walt's will go to the family, she said.
"Everything that is dropped off here we just collect and we will give to Kristina and she will give to her father," Fortney said. "I texted Kristina and said if you need anything, to let us know - and that we’re here.
"I just don’t want to overwhelm them because I’m sure they are overwhelmed already."
Laiellah, her mother and brother had escaped the fire but Laiellah had gone back in to rescue the family dogs, authorities said.
Her mother and brother both suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
As of Wednesday, her brother had been released from the hospital. The mother is in the ICU with third-degree burns on over 40% of her body.
Authorities told The Daily Sun on Wednesday afternoon there were five dogs inside the home but only two were recovered.
“We don’t believe any of the dogs survived,” DeSoto County spokesperson Tara Poulton said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"Since so much of the house was destroyed, it’s hard to determine where the fire started," Poulton said, adding that four fire marshals were brought in to investigate.
DeSoto Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen said there is no reason to believe it’s suspicious.
Online donations can be made at the family's GoFundMe account, which can be accessed by going to GoFundMe.com and searching "Family lost daughter in house fire."
The account can also be accessed through the link https://bit.ly/3vD7L35.
