ARCADIA — A Hialeah, Fla. man was arrested in Arcadia Wednesday after the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from concerned citizens reporting a suspicious person in the area of N.E. Washington Street, according to a DCSO report.
Sheriff deputies located Geiler Avila, 29, on Washing Street near a vacant residence.
After speaking with deputies, DCSO reported that Avila turned his backpack over and told the deputies they could search it.
Deputies discovered multiple individually packaged bags of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia, as well as a stolen debit card.
The mushrooms weighed over a “hefty” 205 grams, and the distribution-packaged cocaine weighed 40.67 grams.
Deputies arrested Avila for trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance — mushrooms — dealing in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Avila remains at DeSoto County Jail, facing the five felony charges with a bond of $30,000.
Arraignment has been set for September 29 at 9 a.m. at the DeSoto County Courthouse, 115 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
