DCHS students of the month are: 10th-grader Lucia Albiter (left) and ninth-grader (and birthday girl) Jana Adams. Helen Le, an 11th-grader, and senior Dalton Delaney were on a fieldtrip to Florida Gulf Coast University. DCHS principal Dave Bremer (pictured) escorted his team to the morning event.
