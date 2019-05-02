Congratulations, Peyton Peacock

Peyton Peacock, an Arcadia hometown girl, leaves this weekend to compete in one of the largest cheerleading events with only the best teams from all over the United States.
Peyton’s Brandon (Florida) All-Stars “Sapphire” Team has scored so high in this year’s top competitive events that her team has a paid bid to compete at The Summit, which is in Orlando. She and her team leave this weekend (May 4-6) and will have this opportunity that most don’t ever have.
Peyton has six years of competitive cheerleading. She and her older sister, Taylin, have over 60 medals, with countless hours of training. Both girls make their parents and hometown proud and maintain good grades in school. This is a lot of late-night studying, driving two hours to practice—one way—but to Peyton and her family it’s worth every bit of time, hard work and sacrifice. Peyton, Taylin and her mom, Shelley, drive to practice three days a week in Brandon near Tampa, not possible without Taylin helping with the drive.
Peyton, a DeSoto High junior, had recently received confirmation from Dr. Marilyn Goodman that she has accepted Peyton to move on to DeSoto’s Academy Health Science III Program. This means she will be graduating next year with a CNA, or certified nursing assistant’s degree. Peyton is a sweet girl, takes cheerleading to another level and trains all week to help achieve her accomplishments.
Congratulations, Peyton!
Stay tuned to ESPN this weekend to watch her and her team.
