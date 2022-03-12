ARCADIA — A man was arrested by DeSoto County deputies Wednesday after allegedly attacking another man with a knife.
Harold Bernard Wesley Jr., 43, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count of aggravated assault and armed trespassing, as well as three counts of battery.
The arrest resulted from a 911 call near SW Harlem Circle on Wednesday.
The complainant told deputies at the scene that he had been doing work on a local residence when Wesley approached him and accused him of having a relationship with his ex-wife, who is the complainant's tenant.
Wesley allegedly told the complainant to "watch your back" and "I am going to kill you," before leaving the residence in a vehicle. He then returned 20 minutes later and began to approach the complainant.
Two other people were with the complainant at the time, including Wesley's ex-wife. Both attempted to stop Wesley from approaching; however, according to the arrest report, he shoved both of them out of the way and struck the complainant at least twice.
Witnesses said that Wesley appeared to have something in his hand; the complainant said he thought it was a gun at the time, while other witnesses said it was a knife. After some time, Wesley went back to his car and left the area again.
Deputies then made contact with Wesley at his residence on SW Bay Street and arrested him. He was taken to DeSoto County Jail, where he briefly spoke with deputies.
Wesley alleged that his ex-wife had invited him to the residence, and that there were texts to prove that was the case. He further alleged that the complainant started the altercation by kicking him in the stomach and that he never pushed his ex-wife.
According to the arrest report, deputies asked to see those texts. At that point, Wesley invoked his Miranda rights and terminated the interview.
The arrest report also alleges that the complainant took out his phone and recorded part of the confrontation; the attested video is described as showing Wesley pushing a woman and approaching the camera, before the video ends.
Wesley is currently being held on $10,500 total bond.
His arraignment is scheduled for April 25. An order of no contact has been issued in the case.
