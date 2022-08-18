Curtis Lee Mobley

Curtis Lee Mobley

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO

ARCADIA - Police arrested an Arcadia resident on Wednesday for allegedly trying to shoot a corrections officer while he was driving.

Curtis Lee Mobley, 35, was charged by the Arcadia Police Department with one count each of attempted murder in the first degree, firing a weapon into a home or vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

