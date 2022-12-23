David Jubbar Felton.jpg

David Jubbar Felton

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DESOTO COUNTY JAIL

ARCADIA — An Arcadia resident is behind bars on a charge of non-premeditated murder committed while engaged in a felony, according to authorities.

David Jubbar Felton, 49, of the 600 block of East Maple Avenue, was arrested Thursday and incarcerated at the DeSoto County Jail shortly before 7 p.m.


