ARCADIA — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly cut another man’s ear and head with a metal windshield wiper.
Lorenzo Otero Jr., 49, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery, resisting arrest with violence, battery against a police officer, and criminal mischief after Arcadia Police Department responded to a disturbance on East Oak Avenue Monday evening.
According to the arrest report, Otero was hosting a barbecue at his home. At some point, Otero accused the a male there of abusing his girlfriend. The arrest report does not state Otero’s relationship to either person, and the two were not identified by name in the report.
The two later told officers they had tried to leave Otero’s home in their car, but he approached the car and prevented them from leaving.
Otero allegedly kicked the car several times before removing its windshield wiper and striking the man in the head.
The male also alleged that Otero pulled him out of the car by his leg, injuring his knee.
The arrest report noted that the male appeared to be missing a part of his left ear and had evidence of skin being split open behind his ear.
The male managed to drive away. He called 911, while the female remained at the scene.
Officers then made contact with Otero. He told them the male was abusing the female, and that she was afraid to leave with him.
According to the report, Otero admitted to both attempting to prevent the male from leaving and striking him with the wiper.
At one point, Otero allegedly began to yell at the female. Officers tried to calm him down, the report states. After repeated attempts, one officer tried to grab him by the wrist and detain him.
The officers allege that Otero attempted to pull away, then swung a fist at an officer. He then allegedly grabbed the officer’s ballistic vest and refused to let it go.
The officer stated in the report that they used a Taser on Otero to subdue him; he was subsequently arrested and brought to the DeSoto County Jail.
Otero was later released from jail on $12,000 total bond; his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.