Lorenzo Otero Jr.

Lorenzo Otero Jr.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO

ARCADIA — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly cut another man’s ear and head with a metal windshield wiper.

Lorenzo Otero Jr., 49, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery, resisting arrest with violence, battery against a police officer, and criminal mischief after Arcadia Police Department responded to a disturbance on East Oak Avenue Monday evening.


