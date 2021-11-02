DeSoto County deputies responded to a call reporting "foul odor" at a house in Arcadia, leading to the discovery of four dead dogs. An Arcadian resident was arrested. Antonette Schembri, 53, faces several charges.
DeSoto County deputies responded to a call reporting "foul odor" at a house in Arcadia, leading to the discovery of four dead dogs. An Arcadian resident was arrested. Antonette Schembri, 53, faces several charges.
ARCADIA - DeSoto County deputies arrested a woman in connection to an abandoned residence with four dead dogs found within, it said.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office announced on its social media page on Tuesday that Antonette Schembri, 53, was arrested on Friday.
The arrest came about after deputies "received a complaint of a foul odor coming from a residence."
The responding deputy found the residence abandoned and then made contact with Schembri. She arrived at the location and allowed deputies to enter the house.
DCSO described the interior of the house as "disturbing...a home filled with garbage."
Amid the refuse inside the house, the responding deputy also reported finding "four unfortunate dogs in various states of decomposition."
Schembri was subsequently read her rights and arrested at the scene, authorities said. She has been charged with four counts each of animal abandonment and cruelty to animals by causing a cruel death or pain and suffering. She is currently released on $960 bond.
Several commenters offered their opinions on the arrest below the DCSO post. While some were shocked at the deaths of the dogs, others expressed sorrow and pity for Schembri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.