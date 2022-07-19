ARCADIA -- A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a burglary in Arcadia after deputies said he was seen walking around in stolen clothes.

David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 37, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count each of grant theft, criminal mischief and failure to register as a felon.

In a Facebook post announcing the arrest, deputies said they responded to a reported residence burglary on State Road 70 on Sunday.

A grocery store receipt was found at the scene and collected as evidence.

"Our detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage from the store identified on the receipt, which provided clear images of the suspect, who just happened to be wearing the burglary victim’s clothing!" the post read.

Deputies later made contact with Schumacher — still wearing the same outfit from the video — and arrested him less than an hour after the burglary was reported.


In the post, DCSO noted that Schumacher had "a lengthy criminal history and no fixed address" and alleged that he had been "roaming the streets of DeSoto County for a few days."

The online arrest record for Schumacher, however, lists his last known address as "General Delivery, Punta Gorda."

The second burglary charge against Schumacher stems from a separate incident after he was linked to a second video.

A DCSO detective said that he recognized Schumacher from a home security video posted on the "Let's Hear It Arcadia" Facebook page.

Schumacher is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on $18,500 total bond; his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.

