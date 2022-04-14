ARCADIA — Three officials with the DeSoto County Fair Association have been arrested for allegedly stealing from the nonprofit organization, the Arcadia Police Department announced Wednesday.
The department launched an investigation on Feb. 21 related to suspicious transactions in the association’s account.
During the investigation, detectives established probable cause to arrest three suspects:
• Christopher Thomas Stewart, 38, 1500 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: grand larceny in the first degree, $100,000 or more; and fraud or swindle to obtain property. Bond: $9,000.
• Leann Gwendolyn Humphreys, 36, 1500 block of S.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft, and fraud or swindle to obtain property. Bond: $9,000.
• Stevie Rhiannon Rioux, 39, 2400 block of S.W. Koch Road, Arcadia. Charge: fraud or swindle to obtain property. Bond: $7,500.
All three suspects were released on bond. The most recent DeSoto Fair was held Feb. 4-12.
A comment on the APD Facebook post read: “They really thought they could get away with this? How sad. At least now the honest people still on the fair board can start over and make it better than ever.”
Stewart was the fair president; Humphreys was the fair treasurer; and Rioux was the fair secretary.
