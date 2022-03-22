The Florida Highway Patrol was still processing the scene Thursday morning where a 4-year-old girl died and another child was injured after an SUV plowed through the preschool playground at Imagination Station Wednesday afternoon near a heavy traffic portion of State Road 70 in Arcadia.
ARCADIA — The driver in the fatal crash at Imagination Station Preschool on Wednesday has been extradited to DeSoto County.
Kiara Rishelle Morant, 18, is being held on no bond at DeSoto County Jail, for two charges of causing death or serious injury with a vehicle without a driver's license, according to authorities.
Investigators state Morant was behind the wheel of an SUV that jumped the curb on East Magnolia Street in Arcadia on March 16.
Two girls were playing in the playground of Imagination Station in the afternoon when the SUV crashed through the playground's fence. The SUV struck both girls before being stopped by a tree.
One of the girls hit was Maleena Faith Valdez, 4. She later died of her injuries. The other girl — a 5-year-old who has not been identified due to Marsy's Law — was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to a crash report from Florida Highway Patrol, Morant suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Morant was initially released on $120 bond for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, which drew criticism from local residents. She was also initially identified as an Arcadia resident, though her most recent arrest lists her address as being in Lehigh Acres.
After a new warrant was issued for her arrest, Morant turned herself in to Lee County Sheriff's Office before being transferred to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Morant is scheduled for arraignment in DeSoto County Court on April 25.
