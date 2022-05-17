SARASOTA — An Arcadia man was arrested Sunday after allegedly slamming his vehicle into a parked car while drunk.
Sarasota County deputies went to State Road 72 at around 3:35 a.m. Sunday for a call about a crash with injuries.
Officers found a bronze Cadillac traveling east on S.R. 72 had crashed into a vehicle parked on the right side of the road. The parked car was pushed 100 feet off the road, despite being set in park.
The Cadillac wound up in the middle of the road. According to the report, two other people were in the car at the time of the crash.
The Cadillac's driver, 30-year-old Felix Vargas-Sanchez of Arcadia, had "bloodshot and watery eyes," had difficulty answering questions, and had a strong odor of alcohol.
Vargas-Sanchez first told deputies the other vehicle was parked in the middle of the road, and that he couldn't avoid hitting it.
Deputies found several alcoholic beverages near Vargas-Sanchez's vehicle. The drinks were apparently "cold to the touch," and still had condensation and ice on them. They found more in a cooler inside the car, several that were open.
Vargas-Sanchez told deputies he had been drinking with friends in Sarasota and was on his way home to Arcadia, the report states. He allegedly said he had three drinks and did not believe his driving ability was impaired.
He did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report states.
Vargas-Sanchez was charged with DUI, DUI with blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or greater, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. He was taken to Sarasota County Jail, where he was later released on $1,240 total bond.
