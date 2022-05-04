ARCADIA - A former deputy in DeSoto County allegedly set fire to his bed during an argument with his wife, according to the warrant that led to his arrest.
Brian Christopher Williams, 37, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office in April with one count each of arson and domestic battery, along with two counts of violating a domestic violence injunction.
Williams had previously been employed as a DCSO deputy, stationed at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia.
DSCO announced his dismissal shortly after his arrest, noting that "deputies and support personnel are not, and never will be, above the law."
According to the probable cause affidavit for Williams, the arson and domestic battery charges stem from a March 26 incident where DeSoto County deputies responded to a well-being check.
Both Williams and his wife were noted to have injuries by responding deputies. Williams was described as being "agitated" and acting aggressively toward deputies.
His wife told deputies at the time that she had slipped and cut herself on some glass. She also claimed that Williams cut himself so that "she would not be the only one with injuries," according to the affidavit.
After speaking with another witness, deputies could not determine a "primary aggressor" and no charges were being pressed; thus, no arrests were made, though the family was told to contact emergency services again if something happened.
Around three weeks later, Williams' wife applied for a domestic violence injunction. The application cited a battery by Williams against her March 26, though she declined to press charges when contacted again by deputies.
According to the affidavit, she did reveal details of the incident to deputies. The two were having an argument when Williams began breaking items inside their home before tackling her to the floor. He released her after one of their children walked in.
After that, she continued, Williams obtained and lighted a torch on the property. He then began to light their bed and several other items in the house on fire, which his wife attempted to put out.
The wife maintained that she slipped and cut herself on glass on March 26. She also claimed that Williams saw what had happened and asked if she was going to call law enforcement. He then cut himself to also have injuries when deputies arrived, she claimed.
Williams' wife and children moved out of the home into another residence in the neighborhood. DCSO then served an injunction to Williams forbidding him from coming within 500 feet of them.
According to the affidavit, Williams violated the injunction twice on April 21 by going near the residence where his wife and children were staying. He was arrested for arson, domestic battery, and two counts of violating an injunction the next day.
Williams is released from DeSoto County Jail on $200,000 total bond. He is due to appear for arraignment May 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.