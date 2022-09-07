ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested a man on Monday for allegedly attempting to shoot two people with a hunting rifle.
Glen Earl Crenshaw, 71, has been charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count each of attempted felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During his arrest, Crenshaw allegedly claimed that he was retaliating for his mail box being damaged.
Deputies received a call around 6 p.m. on Monday in reference to gunshots being fired near SW Crenshaw Avenue. The caller identified Glen Crenshaw by name as the shooter; one of the deputies who responded indicated in the report that they had previous encounters with Crenshaw and knew what he looked like.
When deputies arrived, they deployed their own weapons and ordered Crenshaw to drop to his knees. He complied, and no weapon was found on his person.
Crenshaw was then taken into custody while deputies searched the area. During this encounter, according to the arrest report, he made several "spontaneous utterances," including "They ran over my mailbox" and that "the cartel and Hell's Angels" lived on his street.
Deputies found a .22 caliber hunting rifle near a car parked at the residence. The rifle was immediately secured by deputies wearing gloves; the report noted that non-law enforcement witnesses attempted to touch the rifle before it was secured.
A spent .22 caliber shell casing was also found in the vicinity of where the rifle was cleared, while a second spent shell casing was found by a vehicle belonging to Crenshaw.
Deputies then interviewed the complaining witnesses, as well as another witness who observed some of the preceding events.
One of the complaining witnesses said that he came out of his home after hearing a horn. The witness said he saw Crenshaw parked in a red Toyota Camry behind a black sedan.
The witness approached Crenshaw from the passenger side of the vehicles, keeping the vehicles between him and Crenshaw.
According to the witness, Crenshaw told him to walk from the other side so "he could see him better" while he was sitting in the car.
When the witness did so, he alleged, Crenshaw then said "Come around this side of the car ... so I can shoot you between the eyes" and then leveled a rifle at him.
The witness managed to duck to the ground before Crenshaw fired, and crawled back to the house.
The second complaining witness heard the commotion, grabbed a pistol in the home, and called 911. She then gave the pistol to the first witness, who took cover behind a fence.
The second complainant also alleged that Crenshaw fired at her, and that she remembered hearing four shots.
Deputies found two holes in the residence that were considered to be "consistent" with a bullet entry hole.
The other witness told deputies that he was in the residence at the time and saw the first complainant go out to investigate it.
The witness then came out when the complainant called out and saw Crenshaw point and fire the rifle.
Deputies read Crenshaw his Miranda rights, after which he agreed to speak with them.
During the interview, Crenshaw denied having a gun and said that he was looking for the people who had destroyed his mail box on Sunday.
He alleged that he did not know the names of the individuals he was looking for; however, he claimed that they were were a white man and a white woman, that he spoke with them previously, and that they claimed to live at the residence he was parked outside of.
"Neighborhood is off the chain, and I'm not," Crenshaw allegedly told deputies, before he decided to stop answering questions.
Crenshaw was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to DeSoto County Jail. The arrest report indicates that he has five previous felony convictions.
He is currently incarcerated on $107,500 total bond. His next court appearance is schedule for Oct. 31.
