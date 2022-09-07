Glen Earl Crenshaw

Glen Earl Crenshaw

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO

ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested a man on Monday for allegedly attempting to shoot two people with a hunting rifle.

Glen Earl Crenshaw, 71, has been charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count each of attempted felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments