ARCADIA - An Arcadia man was arrested on a domestic violence charge after a brief standoff.
Michael V. Pickett II, 46, was arrested Feb. 1. He was charged with one count each of domestic battery by strangulation, tampering with a witness, threatening law enforcement officers along with resisting officers without violence.
Officers were initially called to Pickett’s residence on North Osceola Avenue on a “possible domestic battery,” according to the Arcadia Police Department's arrest report.
Officers met the complaining witness outside the residence who told them Pickett assaulted her several times over a few days and prevented her from calling for help.
She alleged Picket placed her in a chokehold, then attempted to grip her neck with both his hands. She managed to escape, grab her phone, and call 911.
The report the complainant had several “visible” injuries, including a bruise on her jaw and several abrasions on her left arm and left leg. The officers concluded in the report the injuries were consistent with her statements.
According to the arrest report, Pickett ran into the house and refused to respond to the officers. When the officers announced they would attempt entry, he allegedly threatened to shoot them.
The officers were eventually able to enter the house and place Pickett under arrest. There was no mention of a firearm being found in the arrest report, though the report did allege Pickett has been “known to possess a firearm.”
Pickett is being held at DeSoto County Jail on a total bond of $30,500. His next court appearance is set for March 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.