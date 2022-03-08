ARCADIA - A Port Charlotte man was arrested Monday for allegedly attempting to hit a juvenile with a car.
Felwith Kaal Charles II, 25, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count of aggravated assault.
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested along with Charles. The teen was charged with burglary with assault or battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities stated.
The arrests came after a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress in Arcadia. DeSoto County deputies made contact with Charles while he was driving a gray Dodge Charger on SE Shady Oaks Avenue, while the juvenile suspect was found at a nearby home.
The residents of it — redacted in the report — alleged the juvenile suspect had chased another child into the house and physically grabbed them. An adult responded by grabbing the juvenile suspect and holding him until law enforcement arrived.
Deputies questioned the juvenile suspect who alleged he sold the other juvenile vape cartridges "a couple weeks ago," according to the report, and discovered he had been paid with a fake $100 bill. When he confronted the other juvenile, they ran and the suspect gave chase.
The arrest report alleges the juvenile suspect said Charles, driving his car, "then accelerated rapidly and attempted to veer into" the complainant, who managed to jump out of the way.
Charles told deputies he had dropped the juvenile suspect off and was about to leave the area. When questioned by deputies, he denied that he tried to strike the juvenile complainant with his car.
According to the report, a witness alleged to deputies that she had seen Charles' car driving around the neighborhood "at high rates of speed."
Charles and the juvenile suspect were subsequently charged and placed under arrest, before being transported to DeSoto County Jail.
A number of vape cartridges were recovered from the scene as evidence by deputies.
