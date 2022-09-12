ARCADIA - A man accused of choking a woman in his house wound up with stab wounds early Sunday - as well as a stay in the DeSoto County Jail.
Omar Jose Sierra Melendez, 40, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count each of battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Sierra Melendez was initially the one to call 911, reporting a stabbing around 2 a.m. from his residence on West Whidden Street. He accused two other adults in the house as having attacked him.
When deputies responded, according to the arrest report, they found a kitchen knife with blood on it in a sink.
Deputies spoke with the two people he accused who were at the location. Both told deputies that the three of them — including Sierra — had returned from a party earlier in the night. Sierra and one witness began to argue about staying up later.
During that argument, the witness alleged, Sierra grabbed her by the throat and started to squeeze. She managed to grab a nearby knife and stabbed him in the chest to get him off her.
A second person then came in the room and pushed Sierra away from her. Sierra then allegedly shifted his focus to second witness, leading his woman to stab him in the back to stop him.
Sierra then allegedly grabbed his own knife and swung at the both of them, threatening them as well.
According to the arrest report, the woman had "visible marks" on her neck that were consistent with her statement to deputies.
When deputies later made contact with Sierra, he alleged the two others were arguing because he wanted her to go to bed and not drink anymore that night. He said that he had fought with the second person and that she had stabbed him in the back, but denied choking or putting his hands on her.
The arrest report stated deputies judged Sierra to be the aggressor upon considering the evidence. He was arrested and transported to DeSoto County Jail.
Sierra is being held on no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.
