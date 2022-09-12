Omar Jose Sierra Melendez

Omar Jose Sierra Melendez

ARCADIA - A man accused of choking a woman in his house wound up with stab wounds early Sunday - as well as a stay in the DeSoto County Jail.

Omar Jose Sierra Melendez, 40, was charged by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count each of battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.


