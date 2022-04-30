ARCADIA — A North Port police detective took his own life at his Arcadia home Friday night, according to a news release from the North Port Police Department.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies found Detective Anthony Cornine, 37, dead in his home at about 10 p.m. Friday.
“It is believed that Detective Cornine took his own life,” North Port city spokesperson Josh Taylor wrote in an email late Saturday.
The manner of his death was not released.
North Port’s Critical Incident Stress Management team and police chaplain were called on to help everyone cope with this news, including Cornine’s family, it said.
“My deepest condolences go out to Detective Cornine’s family and those that knew and loved him,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stated. “Our current focus is making sure we are doing everything we can to comfort Anthony’s family and our NPPD family.”
NPPD will help Cornine’s family with plans, as they see fit, pertaining to funeral arrangements, Taylor wrote in his email.
The city of North Port held a discussion Thursday night that focused on suicide, following the death of a 14-year-old girl who reportedly took her life in a supermarket parking lot last month. About 100 people attended the discussion.
“I want to send my heartfelt condolences to Detective Cornine’s family and friends. We are here for you,” North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher stated. “Nobody should feel alone. There are great resources here in our community to help anyone who is struggling.”
Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is urged to call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).
Cornine was with the North Port Police Department for more than three years. He previously served with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
