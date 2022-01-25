ARCADIA -- An Orlando woman was arrested by DeSoto County deputies last week for allegedly taking part in a smash-and-grab vehicle burglary.
Authorities say they are on the lookout for a second suspect in the case.
The arrest of 25-year-old Ashtan Tyteyanna Doucette was announced last Friday on the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page; the post included pictures of her and the second suspect, identified as Montavias Deon Dixon.
Authorities allege that Doucette fled the scene of a theft at Morgan Park on Jan. 14 in a white Audi; two other vehicles were reported leaving the area at the same time.
On Jan. 19, DeSoto deputies reported seeing the Audi and attempted a traffic stop. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with the stop and continued on towards Charlotte County.
The Audi was followed by unmarked patrol vehicles and was later stopped with assistance from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Doucette was subsequently arrested.
Doucette is currently charged with one count each of unarmed burglary and fleeing law enforcement by failing to obey a lawful order. According to DCSO’s online records, Doucette is also facing three out-of-county warrants.
The name came from the group’s penchant for taking stolen identification to make withdrawals at the bank. A female accomplice would often attempt to make the withdrawal, usually in disguise and using the furthest lane away from a bank’s drive-thru window to reduce the chances of detection (ie, using the “felony lane”).
In the Facebook post announcing the arrest, DCSO reminded drivers to stay vigilant of their parked cars.
“These thieves are opportunists…Make sure everything is locked and don’t leave valuables in your car!” read the post.
DCSO is also asking members of the public with information on Dixon can contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.