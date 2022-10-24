ARCADIA — Authorities allege a fatal stabbing took place in DeSoto County after the suspect argued with the victim about Donald Trump.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office previously reported the arrest of Donald Jamesbrown Henry, 36, at his home on Southwest Shores Avenue, south of Arcadia.
Henry was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is being held at DeSoto County Jail without bond.
Deputies first responded to a reported stabbing at around 5:08 p.m. Oct. 22 at SW Shores Avenue. By 5:20 p.m., the victim was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Shawn Popp, 51, of Arcadia.
Henry and Popp were sitting in the SW Shores Avenue home with two other people on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses told deputies that Henry and Popp began to argue about former President Donald Trump.
During that conversation, one witness said she noticed Henry sharpening a knife. The next thing she realized, she said, Henry stabbed Popp and was exiting the room.
Another witness said that she saw Henry push Popp against the wall.
"You stabbed me you son of a b----," Popp reportedly said before walking outside and collapsing onto the ground.
One witness said she attempted to prevent Henry from leaving. He allegedly struck her and left a laceration over her right eyebrow.
One of the witnesses allegedly tried to take something from Popp's pockets after he had died, according to law enforcement. Investigators later alleged that they discovered a bag of methamphetamine in his pants.
Henry had already been taken into custody when investigators arrived. He was then taken to DCSO headquarters for questioning. After being read his Miranda warning, Henry elected to speak with the deputies.
According to Henry's interview, he and Popp got into an argument about Donald Trump declaring bankruptcy. He alleged Popp left the room they were in and came back later.
"Talking to him like he was stupid," the report stated.
At this point, Henry alleged, Popp started punching him in the face. Henry said he responded by drawing his knife — referring to the item as a "tool" — and striking Popp once in the chest.
Henry said he reached the decision based on "significant survival and weapons training" he said received from family members who were "high-ranking military officials."
Henry alleged the training directed him to "stop the threat" and he could not risk Popp grabbing his knife. According to the report, he compared his alleged training to the training that police officers receive.
According to the report, investigators asked Henry if Popp had any weapons on him during the confrontation or if he had threatened him with any weapons.
Henry allegedly replied that he considered Popp's fists to be "deadly weapons."
The arrest report indicated Henry had "a few small red superficial marks" on his forehead and a "pea sized amount of dried blood" above his eyebrow, as well as several cuts on his fingers.
Investigators gave the opinion that those signs did not line up with Henry's claims of aggressive attack by Popp.
Henry is due to return to DeSoto County Court on Nov. 28.
