ASmissing010219

Joshua Cannon

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching Thursday afternoon for missing person Joshua Cannon, 28, near the area of N.W. Haile Dean Road.

Cannon has been missing since approximately 3 a.m., on Jan. 1.

Cannon is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and was said to be slightly autistic.

There is currently a large law enforcement presence in the Haile Dean Road area, according to a Facebook post from DCSO around 2 p.m.

Detectives, deputies, a mounted posse and a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Helicopter was in the area for the search.

If you have seen Cannon or know of his whereabouts, contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700 and reference Case No. 2020-00015. 

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments