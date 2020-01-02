ARCADIA — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching Thursday afternoon for missing person Joshua Cannon, 28, near the area of N.W. Haile Dean Road.
Cannon has been missing since approximately 3 a.m., on Jan. 1.
Cannon is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and was said to be slightly autistic.
There is currently a large law enforcement presence in the Haile Dean Road area, according to a Facebook post from DCSO around 2 p.m.
Detectives, deputies, a mounted posse and a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Helicopter was in the area for the search.
If you have seen Cannon or know of his whereabouts, contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700 and reference Case No. 2020-00015.
