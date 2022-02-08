ARCADIA - A man was arrested in Arcadia on Feb. 3 for allegedly threatening his wife with a shotgun.
Marcellous Douglas Hearns Sr., 61, was arrested by Arcadia Police Department on Thursday. He is charged with one count each of battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon.
The arrest came after APD received a 911 call just before midnight on Feb. 2. According to the arrest report, the 911 dispatcher heard a female voice yell: "Please stop hitting me, please stop pointing that gun at me."
Officers were dispatched to the call's location on North Arcadia Avenue. When they approached the door, Hearns opened the door and told them that he did not have a gun. In the report, he was described as being "uncooperative" with law enforcement and refusing to following verbal orders.
Once Hearns was confirmed to be unarmed, he was placed in handcuffs and removed from the residence.
The officers then made contact with Hearns' wife. She alleged that Hearns had struck her in the head with his fist and had threatened to kill her while pointing a gun at her.
A shotgun was in a closet near the residence's front door; the complaining witness alleged Hearns placed the weapon there after hearing officers arrive.
Hearns is being held at DeSoto County Jail on a total bond of $11,000. His next court appearance is March 28.
