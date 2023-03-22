ARCADIA — DeSoto County authorities arrested two people in connection with thefts of electric bicycles.
Investigators allege texts and messages between the suspects outlined a plan to sell stolen bicycles and parts for drugs.
ARCADIA — DeSoto County authorities arrested two people in connection with thefts of electric bicycles.
Investigators allege texts and messages between the suspects outlined a plan to sell stolen bicycles and parts for drugs.
Kyle Lamar Chaney, 34, and Shalana Paulette Cook, 36, were both arrested by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
Both suspects have been charged with one count each of armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm, as well as multiple counts of burglary and grand theft.
Chaney was also charged with a count each of trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation into Chaney and Cook stemmed from reports of stolen electric bicycles from several mobile home parks in DeSoto County, according to DSCO.
Deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence on North 11th Avenue on Tuesday, in reference to stolen property from the case.
"Our Criminal Investigative Division and members of the Narcotics Unit searched and recovered several stolen electric bike parts located within the home and in the suspect's (Chaney's) vehicle," the post read.
Both Cook and Chaney were present at the scene, where they were questioned and detained.
Deputies allege they found 13.9 grams of methamphetamine in Chaney's pocket during the search. Additional samples of meth were found elsewhere in the residence.
After both suspects were transported to the DeSoto County Jail, CID detectives investigated Chaney's phone. They claimed to find several photos and videos of the stolen bikes and parts on the phone, according to the report, along with "multiple text messages showing the intent to sell the bikes for drugs and money."
"Sheriff Potter is proud of the DCSO Criminal Investigative Division, as they are working tirelessly to bring these stolen bikes back to the rightful owners," a DCSO social media post read.
According to DeSoto County Court records, Chaney and Cook both plead no contest to a burglary charge in 2019. Chaney was sentenced to two-and-half years in prison with two years of probation, while Cook was sentenced to three years of prison and two years of probation.
Both defendants are being held on no bond at DeSoto County Jail. They are due to appear in court April 24.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.