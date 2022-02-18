Yosbel Gonzalez

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO

ARCADIA — A Sarasota man has been arrested for allegedly taking items from local cemeteries.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Yosbel Gonzalez, 30, on Friday in a social media post.

“The month of February brought several reports of graves being tampered with, stolen from and otherwise damaged,” read the post.

DCSO named the Joshua Creek, Oak Hill, and Pine Level Campground cemeteries as locations where tombstone vandalism had been reported.

Detectives executed a search warrant against Yosbel’s home.

According to authorities, the search turned up items reported stolen from the gravesites, including “several ritualistic alters and offerings.”

Gonzalez has been charged with one count of petty theft and two counts of disturbing the contents of a tomb or grave.

He is currently on pre-trial release, to appear in DeSoto County Court on March 28.

